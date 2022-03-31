Registration open for town volleyball, soccer and baseball

By Breezy Bryant and Trevor Gian | Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation
The Recreation Department has opened registration for adult coed indoor volleyball.
Competitive league is 4v4, recreation league is 6v6, and the cost to register a team is $50. There is a limit to six teams in each division.
The deadline to register is April 1. There is no online registration option. Stop by the Ross Aragon Community Center to fill out a form.
Season play will be around April 12 through May 20. The schedule depends on how many teams register.
Adult coed soccer
(6v6) league
The Recreation Department is now accepting registration for adult coed soccer.
The team registration fee is $100. The deadline to register a team is April 15. There is a limit to eight teams.
There is no online registration option. Stop by the Community Center to fill out a form.
Season play will be around the end of April and run through the end of May. The schedule depends on how many teams register.
The Recreation Department is looking for adult soccer referees. Please contact the office for more information.
Recreation baseball ages 6-12 years
The Recreation Department is opening youth baseball registration for ages 6-12 years. This is not a traveling league.
The deadline to register will be May 6. The registration fee is $40 for first child and $20 for a second child in same household.
Online registration will be available through the town’s website or you can fill out a registration form at the Community Center. Play will begin middle of May and run through June.
Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.