Deryle Martin, 73, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 4, after a short illness.
His life celebration with family and friends will be in June 2022.
Deryle was born Sept. 8, 1948, to Cordell and Atheneum Campbell Martin, Dallas, Texas.
Deryle and family moved to Pagosa Springs, Colo., year 2000.
Deryle was a follower of Christ, beloved husband, dad, gramps, uncle, great-granddad and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cordell and Athen Martin, brother Lanny Martin and a great-grandbaby.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Diane, Pagosa Springs, his sons and daughters in love Dustyn and Cheridy Martin, of Caddo Mills, Texas; Kraig Martin, of Pagosa Springs; and Jarred and Tiffany Martin, of Pagosa Springs. His grandchildren Kaylee Martin and her son, Asher, Deryle’s great grandson, and Maci and Jacob Martin, of Caddo Mills, Texas. Desiray, Mason, Delainy and Jayden Martin, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., and his nephew, Caleb Martin, and two nieces, Deann Parker Deering, Machelle Martin Stogner, Texas.
Cheridy wrote “Deryle was a dreamer with big ideas, strong in his beliefs, loved his family and was one of the smartest men I know, until we meet again fly high.”
Tiffany wrote, “Deryle loved his family with all his heart and his grandkids more than they knew. Greatly missed. Loved and remembered forever.”
Deryle was a great dad to his three sons, and their hero.