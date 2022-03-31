In loving memory
Carol Stewart, 74, went to be with the Lord on March 23. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lindon (Lin) Stewart. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Leroy Iverson, her mother, Betty Alice Iverson, her sister Janice Kay Newell and her grandparents.
She is also survived by her brother, Richard Iverson, nephew Eric Iverson and niece Kimberly Bassett.
Carol was born on March 30, 1947, in Inglewood, Calif. Carol graduated from San Gabriel High School in San Gabriel, Calif., and attended San Diego State University. She worked as an executive secretary for several years before becoming a certified court reporter in the Superior Court of California — Orange County, California for 21 years. She retired in 2002 when they moved to Pagosa Springs.
Carol enjoyed many activities, with horses being her dedicated activity for over 40 years. Carol rode on a five-day, 130-mile, organized horse ride through Death Valley in November for 18 years. She and Lin also rode on a five-day charity horse ride in Arizona for 16 years. Carol enjoyed walking with friends and Lin with their dog through the trails here in Pagosa. Carol loved ice skating in the small backyard rink Lin built, especially on a blue moon night in Pagosa.
A celebration of life will be held at Pagosa Bible Church, where Carol and Lin are members, Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m.