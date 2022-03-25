To clarify: We’d still vote ‘no’

Several readers reached out to thank us for the ‘Ballot question misses the mark’ editorial last week concerning short-term rentals and Ballot Question A, which reads: “Shall the Town of Pagosa Springs Home Rule Charter be amended to initiate a workforce housing fee for short-term rentals amounting to at least $150 per month for each permitted bedroom with all fees dedicated to creation and sustainability of workforce housing aimed at households earning less than or equal to 100% of Area Median Income, as set forth in Ordinance No. 974 (Series 2022)?”
