Photo courtesy Reg Larkin
A 2022 Toyota 4Runner sits on a truck following a March 18 crash on Aspenglow Boulevard near Nocturn Drive. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Trooper Joseph Piscitelli, a 47-year-old male from Chama, N.M., was driving eastbound on Aspenglow at a high rate of speed, was unable to negotiate the curve and drove off the road, striking a tree and rolling one-quarter times onto its side. A 47-year-old female passenger was transported to Pagosa Springs Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver fled the scene and could not be located by law enforcement. After CSP met with him three days later, he was charged with careless driving causing bodily injury, failed to notify police of accident and failed to remain at the scene/give information after accident involving injury. CSP declined to release the driver’s name, but confirmed alcohol