Game canceled, Pirates to face Ignacio Tuesday

By Clayton Chaney | Staff Writer
The Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate soccer team’s game against Salida, scheduled for March 17, was canceled due to snow.
Assistant coach Scott Galabota explained in an interview that the team did not make the trip to Salida as the game was called off before the team was able to leave.
The Lady Pirates are scheduled to travel to Ignacio to take on the Bobcats on Tuesday, March 29, at 4 p.m.
The first home game for the Lady Pirates is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m. against Manitou Springs.
“We got a good core group of girls,” Galabota mentioned, saying that he is “looking forward to seeing the team in action.”
