Local Rotary clubs to help Ukrainian refugees: Goal to raise $10,000 in two weeks ￼

By Pat Love | Pagosa Springs Rotary Club
While 10 million Ukrainians seek safety, sustenance and solace for their war-torn lives, many of us watching in real time are asking, “How can I help?”
In response to this question, the Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs has set a goal of raising $10,000 in two weeks to assist Rotary International’s rapid-response humanitarian relief program for Ukrainian refugees.
Local Rotary clubs are working with the Rotary Foundation, a vast international network which includes 62 Ukrainian clubs and hundreds of others in neighboring countries, to channel support directly from our community to where it is needed most. Donations to the Rotary Foundation will be used to provide shelter, food, medical supplies and other essentials. You can be a part of this assistance by donating locally, knowing that 100 percent of your donation will be used to reduce suffering of Ukrainian refugees. With Rotary, there is no administrative fee.
Make checks payable to: Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs DAF. Drop off at the Chamber of Commerce or Jann C. Pitcher Real Estate, or mail to Pagosa Springs Rotary, P.O. Box 685, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
Because Rotary International has a long-standing communication system in place, Rotarians began helping within 48 hours after a team of 60 members from 10 countries met by video conference to plan how to meet the most urgent needs of refugees. A website was created offering information about free rail, bus and air transportation, as well as details pertaining to what is needed at specific national borders. The site also lets Rotarians coordinate shelter for refugees stranded at various locations and specify supplies needed, including food, clothing, toiletries and even toys, because a significant percentage of those in need are children.
Rotary clubs in Europe and around the world have mobilized their relief work, and many are working on the ground to help those who have been displaced. Your local Rotary is providing you with an opportunity to make a donation to provide comfort and consolation to those who have lost so very much. Donations are tax deductible.