Volunteer at Chimney Rock National Monument: an ancient site filled with life

By Nadia Werby | Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
For more than 20 years, the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), and its volunteers have shared the story of the Ancestral Puebloan people with thousands of visitors through tours and special programs at Chimney Rock National Monument.
Chimney Rock is a unique and special site and, this year, CRIA will be offering a wide range of activities for guests, including daily educational activities, tours, various special-interest programs and the new Monumental Arts program.
Historic places like Chimney Rock reflect the past while enriching our future, but without our volunteers, CRIA would be unable to provide the interpretive program that keeps Chimney Rock’s history alive.
CRIA must recruit new volunteers each year to meet increased demand in visitation and to replace volunteers who leave the area or can no longer volunteer.
To help community members learn about the exciting volunteer opportunities at Chimney Rock National Monument, CRIA will host an open house on April 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tennyson Event Center located at 197 Navajo Trail Drive. A host of CRIA volunteers will be on hand, eager to introduce guests to the variety of roles that support this unique program and the flexibility in level of commitment. Some of the volunteer positions include: mesa host, interpretive guide, gift shop retail and special program assistant.
CRIA offers a great, in-depth training program in a fun environment to anyone interested in joining our amazing team of volunteers. This year, volunteer training will take place on the April 29 and 30. We are very excited for the upcoming season starting May 15 and want to encourage the community to join us.
CRIA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that runs the daily operations and interpretive program at Chimney Rock National monument in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the San Juan National Forest. For more information, see the CRIA website at www.chimneyrockco.org or call (970) 731-7133.