Search and rescue accepting applications for volunteers

By Donna Wynn | Upper San Juan Search and Rescue
Upper San Juan Search and Rescue (SAR) is a branch of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office. Volunteering for SAR is unlike any other volunteer opportunity you will be involved in. Volunteers respond to backcountry injuries, lost person reports, disaster and emergency situations, and more.
SAR has recently revised its membership application process.
Applications will be accepted from March 1-31 annually. Applications can be downloaded at: USJSAR.org.