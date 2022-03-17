32.7 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, March 17, 2022

Wolf Creek Ski Area extends seven-day-a-week operations until Easter Sunday

9

Photo courtesy Kevin Bruce/Wolf Creek Ski Area

Wolf Creek Ski Area is extending seven-day-a-week operations until Easter Sunday, April 17, which will also be the ski area’s closing date for the season. The spring break crowd enjoyed excellent conditions with two back-to-back storms last week that refreshed the slopes for skiers and boarders. The midway base depth is at 109 inches and Wolf Creek’s season-to-date snowfall is 357 inches. Spring break week will wind down with a visit from Smokey Bear today, Thursday, March 17. 

