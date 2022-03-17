Diana Roselee Millan

Sept. 24, 1938-Feb. 4
Diana Millan went Feb. 4 to join the Lord in heaven along with her parents, Laura and Ray Millan; oldest son, Rick Touchstone; three brothers, George, Ray and Eddie; and sister Candy Millan. Diana was raised in Redondo and Hermosa Beach, Calif. She was a mother to five children, four of whom are still living: Dan Touchstone, Jamie Miller, Liz Bishop and Matt Bishop. Her large family, including 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, will miss her greatly.
She loved and cared for her community here in Pagosa Springs, Colo., along with her community back in California. She truly left an impact.
Her life was filled with volunteer work, some of which included Pacific Coast Little League, Walteria PTA, proud to be a Girl and Boy Scout Leader and March of Dimes, all in Southern California. Diana won Woman of the Year in the 1970s for all of her work.
Since moving to Pagosa in 2006, she’s been very involved with American Legion Auxiliary, Audubon and Pagosa Seniors (known for running games), which she loved. Diana was also proud of being voted Queen of the Red Hats. Her joy and laughter will be missed greatly here in our community. Very important and dear to her heart was her church and its community, John Paul II Catholic Church.
There could never be enough words to memorialize the bigger part she played in lives of so many. She was full of love and for those that wish to join the celebration of her life, our family will be having a memorial and tree planting for her this summer. Date to be announced.
“Yet God has made everything beautiful for its own time. He has planted eternity in the human heart, but even so, people cannot see the whole scope of God’s work from beginning to end.”