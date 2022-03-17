Ballots mailed for April 5 town election

By Dorothy Elder | Staff Writer
The Town of Pagosa Springs sent out the ballots for the 2022 regular election on Monday to all eligible registered voters, according to Town Clerk April Hessman.
The ballot will feature the election of a new town mayor. Shari Pierce, town council member, is on the ballot for this position, along with a write-in option for Sara Cole, who submitted a letter of intent to be a write-in mayoral candidate.
Hessman explained that all other write-in entries will not be counted.
Three town council seats are also on the ballot. The candidates are Madeline Bergon and Matt DeGuise, current council members who are running for new terms, and Gary Williams.
The sole ballot measure, Ballot Question A, asks if the Town of Pagosa Springs Home Rule Charter should be amended to initiate a workforce housing fee for short-term rentals amounting to at least $150 per month for each permitted bedroom with all fees dedicated to creation and sustainability of workforce housing.
Hessman directed voters to the official town website to read the full ordinance for Ballot Question A should they seek clarity on the measure.
Voters can find that on the “Elections” page, under the larger “Government” tab of the website.
The ballots need to be returned to Town Hall by 7 p.m. on April 5. Voters can mail back their ballots, but Hessman noted that it will not be counted if it hasn’t been received by 7 p.m. on April 5, regardless of the postmark date.
With unpredictable mail times, Hessman recommended that voters physically deliver their completed ballots to Town Hall, leaving them in the drop box outside of the building in order to guarantee their ballot is counted.
Hessman stated that all eligible voters should receive their ballots, but if an individual doesn’t, they can go to Town Hall to be issued a replacement ballot.
Town residents who aren’t registered but wish to vote in this election can go to the Archuleta County Elections Office at 449 San Juan St. to begin the process or can register online at www.govotecolorado.gov, according to Hessman.
After registration, they’ll be issued a certificate that they can take to Town Hall to receive their ballot.
