Spiritual Experiences Group to discuss inner guidance

By Laurah Brock Young | Eckankar, the Path of Spiritual Freedom
Inner guidance has always been available to me and to all of us if we choose to follow it. Help can come as a nudge, a dream, a vision or a quiet voice within us.
Have you experienced anything like this? While wondering whether it was the right idea to move to Colorado, I asked the question inwardly, “Should we move to Colorado?” Soon after, I was driving in my car and I pulled up to vehicle where the entire back window was covered, in huge letters, with the word “future.” That made me aware to pay attention and, sure enough, the next vehicle I saw had a moving company website pasted to the back window. I knew immediately that we were moving to Colorado and I begin to prepare in earnest.
These experiences happen to us all the time. We can tune into these types of experiences by learning how to connect with our ever-present divine guidance, often called the Holy Spirit.
During this in-person discussion offered by the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs, we will discover how to listen to the voice of God, work with an inner guide, and benefit from dreams, waking dreams and golden-tongued wisdom. You will learn how to ignite your creativity to solve problems.
You are warmly invited to join us for a very creative and lively discussion on Sunday, March 27, at 1 p.m. The location is the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. This event is sponsored by Eckankar. People of all faiths and beliefs are welcome.
Use this address to find other in-person and online events offered in Pagosa Springs: https://www.meetup.com/pagosa-springs-spiritual-experiences-group/events/.