Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to celebrate spring

By Pauline Benetti | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Please join the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in person or on Zoom on Sunday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86176360552, meeting ID: 861 7636 0552 or phone (346) 248-7799.
Our in-person services at the fellowship hall are on the first and third Sundays of the month. This Sunday, join our fellowship and Michael Demchak as he leads us in a celebration of the spring equinox which occurs this Sunday, March 20. As the earth awakens from winter, may our spirits be reborn and renewed as well. We’ll draw inspiration from nature and focus on the spiritual aspects of this season. We’ll also discuss different ways to inaugurate and welcome spring into our lives.
Depending on the current recommendations concerning COVID, please be prepared to wear a well-fitting mask if deemed necessary while in the building. Social distancing will be encouraged and, to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25 — a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.
Our fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.
Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., on the north side facing the mountains. Join us. For more information about the fellowship, please see the website, www.pagosauu.org.