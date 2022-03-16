New Thought topic: ‘Maturing Spiritually — Why We Must Release Shame and Blame’

By Shayla McClure
New Thought Center for
Inspirational Living
Sunday service is at 11 a.m. with Dr. Elaine Harding: “Maturing Spiritually — Why We Must Release Shame and Blame.”
“We have within us, a power that is greater than anything we shall ever contact in the outer, a power that can overcome every obstacle in our life and set us safe, satisfied and at peace, healed and prosperous, in a new light, and in a new life.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.
Upcoming events
Meditation Mondays are at 11 a.m. with Madison Humes.
Spirit Heart Band practice is every Tuesday at 6 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join our band. Please text Shayla White Eagle McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.
Thursday March 30, 6 p.m.: “Basic Healing Techniques 101,” with Shayla White Eagle McClure on angels and flower essences.
Friday, April 1, Channel Circle: “Messages From The Angels.”
April 3: Sunday Service at 10 a.m. (summer hours).
April: Spring Fling Fundraiser dates to be announced.
Library
The New Thought Center has a large library of inspirational and spiritual books. To borrow or donate a book, please come to the New Thought Center prior to Sunday service or Meditation Circle.
About us
The New Thought Center promotes living a spiritually centered life, and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth and to have our members experience self-empowerment, inner peace and feeling part of a community. Our mission is to create a world that works for all and to create a joyful life through awareness of a higher power. We are a “Good Vibe Tribe” that connects a collective spiritual journey.
We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).