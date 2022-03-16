How to find new books that match your likes and interests

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

If you would like to expand your reading choices, we suggest you go to our NoveList database, where you’ll find a multitude of options to enrich your reading life.

There are categories for all genres including fantasy, historical novels, Christian fiction, mysteries, romance, sci-fi, westerns and more.

Access is available free by clicking on “Online Resources” on the top of the library’s website. Scroll down to NoveList, click on the icon, enter your library card number and see the many opportunities for all ages. They’re presented for adults, teens, ages 9-12 and ages 0-8:

• One section is called “I’m in the mood for …” that offers a selection of books that are thought-provoking and reflective, haunting and compelling, suspenseful and action-packed, and lush and descriptive.

• You can also make your own combo to appeal to your personal interests.

• There also is a category called Awards to introduce you to award-winning books for all ages.

Library staff are always happy to answer any questions you have about NoveList. Happy searching and happy reading.

Cardboard construction contest

Creative people of all ages are invited to show off your building skills by competing in our first-ever free cardboard construct-a-thon that offers prizes for each of five age categories: Preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17 and adult 18 and up. Submissions must be brought to the library between Monday, March 21, and 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25. Winners will be announced on March 26 at 12:15 p.m.

Entries may not exceed 36 inches in any direction and must be built ahead of time. Your creation must be made entirely of cardboard — but tape, glue, paperclips or brads may be used to hold pieces together. While you are welcome to decorate your creation, please note that we will be judging based on construction and not final decorations.

Cardboard is available at the library. You also are welcome to use your own. One entry per person.

Free tax forms

Tax forms are available free at your library while supplies last.

Spanish conversation today

This evening, Thursday, March 17, from 6 to 7 p.m., we will gather in person at the library to practice speaking and listening skills together. There is no minimum skill level required to attend. As an alternative, you can learn Spanish and many other languages using the Transparent Language Learning database available at: https:pagosalibrary.org/online-resources/.

Teen advisory board virtual this month

Next Wednesday, March 23, the teen advisory board will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. on GoogleMeet. Sixth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us every other Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. for our in-person Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults. The next one is Tuesday, March 22.

S.T.E.A.M. enrichment kits

Participants in this free enrichment program for youngsters aged 5 and up receive a kit guiding you through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) projects. The kits are available all month, but registration is required by calling your library at (970) 264-2209.

Family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. March 23 is Hora de Cuentos, when you can practice your Spanish with books, songs and games.

The next Discovery Time takes place Saturday, March 19, on Facebook at 2:30 p.m.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices. Note there will be no Tech Time March 22 and 24.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) session take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As well, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Think of Me” by Frances Liardet starts with a wartime romance in Egypt in 1942. “Nothing To Lose” by J.A. Jance is a J.P. Beaumont thriller. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson centers on a young singer-songwriter trying to find a future in Nashville. “Killer View” by Roy Johansen features an army vet and former PI.

Nonfiction

“Healing” by Dr. Thomas Insel outlines a path from mental illness to mental health by reforming the mental health system.

Large print

“Her Hidden Genius” by Marie Benedict focuses on a scientist’s work on DNA. “Lightning in a Mirror” by Jayne Ann Krentz is book three in the Fogg Lake trilogy. “Ice and Stone” by Marcia Muller is a Sharon McCone mystery. “Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez forces the heroine to confront long-held family secrets. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner is book two in the Frankie Elkin mystery series. “Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby” by Ace Atkins is a Spenser mystery.

Books on CD

“Diablo Mesa” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child is a mystery featuring an archaeologist and an FBI agent. “Steal” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan is a triple-cross suspense story. “Death of a Green-Eyed Monster” by M.C. Beaton features Scottish Sgt. Hamish Macbeth. “The Lady’s Mine” by Francine Rivers is set in a lawless mountain town in the 1870s. “Caramel Pecan Roll Murder” by Joanne Fluke is a Hannah Swenson mystery with recipes. “Gwendy’s Final Task” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar focuses on an old button box. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb is a Det. Eve Dallas mystery.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to Patricia Hestekin for the generous monetary donation. Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Quotable quote

“… kindness is a choice; you can’t force someone else to be kind. You hope that by inspiring other people to spread kindness that they will somehow see it and, you know, change their ways and be more kind in the future.” — 11-year-old Orion Jean, Mansfield, Texas, Time magazine’s 2021 Kid of the Year.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.