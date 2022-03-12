Rotary annual Ice Melt Contest: When will the drum drop?

By JoAnn Laird | Pagosa Springs Rotary Club
One day we have 6 inches of snow and the next we’re in shorts. It only adds to the mystery and intrigue of the Rotary Club’s annual Ice Melt Contest.
You see, this clever contest is all about timing. Precise timing, to be exact. In cooperation with the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA), this contest is not only unpredictable, but will prove to be very profitable for three entrants.
These crafty Rotarians, in concert with the fire department, will take a huge drum with a clock attached to it and set it on the now-frozen Lake Hatcher. As we head toward March 17, the lake will thaw, the drum will fall through the ice, the clock will stop working and that will signal the date and time to end the contest and award the winners.
The top three guesses, closest to the date and time the clocks stop, will win $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. Tickets for your guesses are $5 each, $20 for five, $40 for 10 and $100 for 30.
Get your tickets to make your predictions soon, as the ice historically melts in mid-March. Contact any Rotarian or get tickets through the PLPOA Administration Office, PLPOA Recreation Center, Chamber of Commerce, Choke Cherry Tree or Ski and Bow Rack. Online purchases can be made at www.pagosaspringsrotary.org. Before the clock stops, all tickets must be purchased and turned in to be counted. The latest date would be March 17 at 11:59 p.m. if the barrel hasn’t already sunk to the depths of the lake.
All net proceeds will go toward the Rotary Scholarship Fund for Pagosa Springs High School graduates. Rotary has proudly funded more than $20,000 a year, for over 25 years, to deserving students.
Better hurry as the clock is ticking and the ice will soon be a mere memory. The mystery will soon be solved and you won’t want to miss your chance to cash in on it.