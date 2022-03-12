Public Notices March 10, 2022

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Plaintiffs:

KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

v.

Defendants:

DELDEV, INC.; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Case No. 2022CV30001

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

YOU ARE SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint, without any further notice to you.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 366, 367 and 368, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“642 Trails”);

Lots 407, 408 and 409, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“672 Trails”);

Lots 311, 312, 313, 314, 325, 326, 327 and 328, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“107 Landau”).

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darvin Patrick, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30037

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-28

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DARVIN PATRICK

EMMA PATRICK

ROBERT F OVERBY

REDA OVERBY

CATHERINE UNDERHILL

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN

VIOLET C CARPER

GORDON I MCPHERSON

HELEN W MCPHERSON

ELIZABETH A PARR

WILLIAM M SEARS

NEDRA C SEARS

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE

MAXINE COOK

BOBBY COOK

JOE W GIVENS

SHARON GIVENS

MARK MUNSELL

MARY W KOEPP

ETHAN DEUTENBERG

JANET HARRIS

LEO HOEHN

DEBORAH BALLWEG

GWENDOLYN E ASHTON

LAWRENCE J ASHTON

BRANDON J JARAMILLO

JACLYN JARAMILLO

CHARLES PORTILLOS

MARY V PORTILLOS

LUIS ROMERO

JEAN ROMERO

NATHAN NOTAH

KEVIN ARP

DEANNE ARP

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR, TRUSTEE OF THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEE OF THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

GEORGE BEN HONAKER

REGINA E HONAKER

SCOTT ALAN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000

SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000

DONALD M KNUDSON

HELEN H KNUDSON

JOE SILVA SR

DANIEL D CORPUZ

FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO

ANDREW STITELMAN

EILEEN M HEMPFLING

WILLIAM K VEAZEY

JANE D VEAZEY

JOHN MAC CARPENTER

BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on April 15, 2022, Sale Number 2021-28 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 29th day of December, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /a/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Peregrine Townhouses

Matter Amount

DARVIN PATRICK and EMMA PATRICK (C#170209050) A 210,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7881-7882 in Building Number(s) 41,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,233.53

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,455.20

ROBERT F OVERBY and REDA OVERBY (C#170304232) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7871-7872 in Building Number(s) 36,

Unpaid Assessments: $751.28

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,972.95

CATHERINE UNDERHILL (C#170601942) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7849-7850 in Building Number(s) 25,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,473.63

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,695.30

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN (C#171107956) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 & 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $698.98

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,920.65

VIOLET C CARPER (C#179605142) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $835.45

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,057.12

GORDON I MCPHERSON and HELEN W MCPHERSON (C#179606298) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $953.12

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,174.79

ELIZABETH A PARR (C#179608187) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $695.68

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,917.35

WILLIAM M SEARS and NEDRA C SEARS (C#179703137) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 & 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $812.21

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,033.88

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE (C#179704630) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 & 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,101.92

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,323.59

MAXINE COOK and BOBBY COOK (C#179706957) A 199,500 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,695.45

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,917.12

JOE W GIVENS and SHARON GIVENS (C#179710173) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $762.58

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,984.25

MARK MUNSELL (C#179804174) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7825-7826 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $816.41

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,038.08

MARY W KOEPP (C#179810254) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7833-7834 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $659.40

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,881.07

ETHAN DEUTENBERG (C#179905732) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,210.51

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,432.18

JANET HARRIS (C#179909882) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7851-7852 in Building Number(s) 26,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,011.46

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,233.13

LEO HOEHN (C#420003055) A 210,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7873-7874 in Building Number(s) 37,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,502.67

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,724.34

DEBORAH BALLWEG (C#170603690) A 35,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $783.26

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,004.93

GWENDOLYN E ASHTON and LAWRENCE J ASHTON (C#179606504) A 49,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,132.39

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,354.06

BRANDON J JARAMILLO and JACLYN JARAMILLO (C#170502785) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,868.78

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,090.45

CHARLES PORTILLOS and MARY V PORTILLOS (C#179706981) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,212.09

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,433.76

LUIS ROMERO and JEAN ROMERO (C#179708326) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,317.19

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,538.86

NATHAN NOTAH (C#179802384) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7823-7824 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,225.84

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,447.51

KEVIN ARP and DEANNE ARP (C#179811849) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7835-7836 in Building Number(s) 18,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,347.00

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,568.67

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR. and MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEES OF THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST (C#179901962) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7839-7840 in Building Number(s) 20,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,077.72

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,299.39

GEORGE BEN HONAKER and REGINA E HONAKER and SCOTT ALAN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000 and SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000 (C#179909353) A 77,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7845-7846 in Building Number(s) 23,

Unpaid Assessments: $934.39

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,156.06

DONALD M KNUDSON and HELEN H KNUDSON (C#179912522) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7855-7856 in Building Number(s) 28,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.82

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,908.49

JOE SILVA SR (C#179916135) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7861-7862 in Building Number(s) 31,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,527.93

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,749.60

DANIEL D CORPUZ and FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO (C#430004952) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7873-7874 in Building Number(s) 37,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,157.81

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,379.48

ANDREW STITELMAN (C#170008437) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7877-7878 in Building Number(s) 39,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,454.58

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,676.25

EILEEN M HEMPFLING (C#170012371) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7879-7880 in Building Number(s) 40,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,274.12

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,495.79

WILLIAM K VEAZEY and JANE D VEAZEY (C#171107105) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7883-7884 in Building Number(s) 42,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,380.14

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,601.81

JOHN MAC CARPENTER and BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER (C#170014245) A 192,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7885-7886 in Building Number(s) 43,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,330.08

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,551.75

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Case No. 2021DR38

In re the Marriage of:

KRISTINE DIANE RUE, Petitioner

and

MARIO RUE, Respondent

Action for Dissolution of Marriage

TO THE ABOVE NAME RESPONDENT: A copy of the Petition and Summons may be obtained from the Clerk of this Court during regular business hours. Default judgment may be entered against Respondent, if Respondent fails to appear or file a response within thirty-five days after date of Publication.

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations

for Archuleta County, Colorado

and Incorporated Areas

The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Archuleta County, Colorado and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed flood hazard determinations shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or FIS report for Archuleta County, Colorado and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to either adopt or show evidence of being already in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. However, before these determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes, you will be provided an opportunity to appeal the proposed information. For information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, as well as a complete listing of the communities affected and the locations where copies of the FIRM are available for review, please visit FEMA’s website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp, or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON March 15, 2022

RICHARD L GONZALES, has applied for a Final Plat Approval for the DE CORDOVA ESTATES MINOR SUBDIVISION, on RURAL PARCEL IN SEC 6 TWN 35 RNG 2W at 3700A COUNTY RD 600, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-004). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL ESTATE (AE). The proposal is to subdivide the 20-acre parcel into three smaller parcels at the site.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8381 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on March 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

OF REGULAR ELECTION

BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL

FOR THE

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Pagosa Fire Protection District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 3, 2022, is hereby cancelled.

The following candidates are declared elected:

Wayne Hooper 3 Year Term

Name

Ryan Foster 3 Year Term

Name

James Martin 3 Year Term

Name

DISTRICT

By: Shirley Brinkmann

Designated Election Official

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION AND CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County, Colorado did not have more candidates than seats available at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, including candidates filing Affidavits of Intent to be Write-in Candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 3, 2022 is hereby cancelled pursuant to Section 1-13.5-513(6), C.R.S .

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

William “Bill” Hudson one-year term

Jeffery Blake Brueckner three-year term

Drew Young Mackey three-year term

/s/ Renee Lewis

Renee Lewis, Designated Election Official

District Contact Person: Justin Ramsey – District Manager

District Telephone Number: 970-731-7641

District Email : justin@pawsd.org

