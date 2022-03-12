46.3 F
Proposed Archuleta County Flood Map reflects changes to local flood risk, insurance rates

FEMA

Updates to Archuleta County’s flood insurance rate maps are nearing completion. The new maps will provide Archuleta County with more accurate flood risk information that can help local officials and residents make informed decisions about reducing flood risks and purchasing flood insurance.

The mapping project is a joint effort between Archuleta County, the Colorado Water Conservation Board and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

It is part of a nationwide effort led by FEMA to increase local knowledge of flood risks and support actions to address and reduce those risks.

Before new flood insurance rate maps become effective, there is a 90-day appeal period during which local residents and business owners can provide additional data for consideration before the maps are final. This appeal period starts on March 10.

Officials encourage residents and business owners to review the proposed flood insurance rate maps to learn about local flood risks, potential future flood insurance requirements, and any concerns or questions about the information provided.

Appeal packages may be submitted during the 90-day appeal period. The sole basis of the appeal must include the possession of knowledge or information indicating that the proposed flood hazard determinations are scientifically and/or technically incorrect.

For further details on this process, visit: https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp. 

To view preliminary mapping, visit the Colorado Hazard Mapping Website (https://coloradohazardmapping.com) or contact your local floodplain administrator. Preliminary mapping also may be viewed on FEMA’s Map Service Center (https://hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload/).

