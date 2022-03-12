Pirates end season with Sweet 16 loss

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball team fell out of contention for another state championship Saturday with a loss in the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament.

The Pirates entered the state tournament as the No. 13 team and traveled to the Denver area for regional action (the first two rounds of the state tournament).

The Pirates started regional action on Friday against the No. 20 The Academy Wildcats, and advanced to the Sweet 16 round the following day after coming out on top in the fray 57-32.

“I was really happy with how the boys played on Friday night. That was a very big team, a little bit physical, but I thought our kids played really good defensively and just our bigs played really good,” coach Wes Lewis said, adding, “We got a very even, steady contribution from Kayson Shahan, Breck Wilson and Blake Laner. They were all really good.”

Lewis added the team’s guards did a good job of feeding the ball to the bigs.

“I thought it was a good team effort and team win,” he said. “Academy’s a good team, so I was certainly pleased with that win.”

Shahan logged 12 points in the game, which included a 3-pointer, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Wilson and Logan Harper each scored 10 in the affair. Wilson added nine rebounds and one assist. Harper also had four rebounds.

Laner had eight points and two rebounds.

Gunner Dozier had seven points, which included a 3-pointer, and had five rebounds and four assists.

Colt Lewis scored six points in the game on a pair of 3-pointers, and contributed three rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Chase Harper and Seth Aucoin each put up two points for the Pirates.

Aaron Aucoin added one rebound and one steal.

The Pirates had 15 opportunities at the free-throw line, scoring on 13 of those for an 87 percent success rate.

The team turned the ball over 16 times.

Wes Lewis credited the JV for helping the varsity prepare for the game.

Saturday’s Sweet 16 action saw the Pirates face the host No. 4 Colorado Academy Mustangs.

“Colorado Academy — they’re very, very big,” the coach said, explaining the Mustangs started players ranging from 6-foot-2 up to 6-foot-7. “We thought that The Academy was big until we watched Colorado Academy play, so they were big.”

The Mustangs won by a score of 58-32.

“I thought our kids did a really good job defensively,” the coach said, adding the offense just couldn’t keep up.

Colorado Academy’s Elliot Cravitz broke out for 24 points in the game.

“We just got out-manned, out-physicalled. The size … started to come into play kind of late in the second half with some offensive rebounds and just the ability to contest shots and whatnot,” Wes Lewis said.

Wilson contributed seven points and three rebounds in the game.

Shahan had two three-pointers in the affair, along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Harper and Dozier each scored five points. Harper also had one block. Dozier had four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Joey Lord and Aaron Aucoin tallied three points each. Aaron Aucoin added one rebound and Lord had one assist.

Colt Lewis scored two points and had three assists and one steal.

Laner had one point, four rebounds and one assist.

Wes Lewis added he’s “certainly proud of our guys and proud of our effort, and proud of the season that we had. I thought we accomplished a lot this year.”

Lewis highlighted tying for second and third in the Intermountain League with “for the most part a brand-new team.”

The coach noted that Dozier and Shahan were the two who returned to the team with varsity experience this season.

“We had a whole lot of new faces, new players, new roles,” he said, reiterating he’s proud of the players and the season.

Pagosa ended the year with a 15-8 overall record and a 5-3 league record.

“Getting into the Sweet 16 was a good accomplishment, obviously beating Centauri earlier in the year was a big win for us, so I thought the kids made a lot of strides this year. I thought the kids improved,” he said.

The coach also noted the athletes were great to coach and work with.

“I just thought it was a really good year,” he said.

This year’s squad had three seniors: Lord, Harper and Wilson.

Lord, Wes Lewis said, is a good shooter whose role was to come in and give the team a “spark” off the bench.

He added Lord was really big in the team’s win over Alamosa in the district tournament, nailing big shots at big times.

Harper, the coach noted, is the glue that held the team together a lot of times.

“He’s got a tremendous amount of leadership qualities. He comes into the gym, he’s ready to work, he kind of sets the tone, puts a smile on everybody’s face,” Wes Lewis said, adding that he shot the ball well in the second half of the season.

The coach also highlighted Harper’s being team-oriented.

“Breck really came on late this year,” the coach said of Wilson.

Wilson, he explained, was a guard until midway through last year’s shortened season, when he was moved to post (and proceeded to grow several inches).

“He really embraced the challenge. He became not only a strong offensive presence for us, but also a real presence on the defensive end and also rebounding,” the coach said, adding that he wishes Wilson could have one more year with the progress he’s made and the way he played in the postseason.

The coach noted the teams always miss their seniors and he felt this year’s team had a lot of depth.

But, he noted, the team has a lot of good kids coming back.

“I’m excited about next year. I think we’ve got a good foundation built, we’ve just got to continue to improve,” he said.

randi@pagosasun.com