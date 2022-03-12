Lady Pirates end ‘very successful’ season with 16-6 record

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

“As a whole, I just think it was a very successful season,” coach Charles Rand said of the Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball season, which came to a close during Saturday’s Sweet 16 round of the state playoffs.

The Lady Pirates ended the season with a 16-6 overall record and 5-3 league record.

After winning the Intermountain League (IML) tournament and earning the No. 6 seed entering the state tournament, the Lady Pirates hosted regional action Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Pirates defeated the Vikings 41-23 Friday.

Pagosa’s Karsyn Shahan pries the ball away from a Colorado Springs Christian Lion during Saturday’s Sweet 16 loss. The Pirates ended the season with a 16-6 record.

The game was knotted at 12 after the first quarter. Pagosa then outscored Valley in the final three quarters: 11-1, 11-6 and 7-4.

Rand explained the Lady Pirates settled in after figuring out what the Vikings were trying to accomplish and how to attack it and stop it.

“The kids executed and it just kinda — once you get rollin’, you get rollin’. The kids played well,” he said, adding the whole team played well, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Elizabeth Currier led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 13 points, which included one 3-pointer. She also had one rebound, five assists, one block and a steal.

Chantelle Caldwell scored seven points, and had eight rebounds and two steals.

Kori Lucero logged six points, and had two rebounds and two assists.

Annie O’Donnell had four points and three rebounds.

Karsyn Shahan had four points, which included a 3-pointer. Shahan also had one field goal, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Daveyann Snarr and Trista Tully each scored three points in the game, with Snarr’s points coming the form of a 3 pointer. Snarr also contributed four rebounds and a block.

Tully also had two rebounds and a steal.

Pagosa made eight of 12 free-throw attempts and tallied six turnovers.

After defeating the Vikings, the Lady Pirates faced the No. 11 Colorado Springs Christian Lions on Saturday afternoon, falling prey by the score of 33-22.

The Lions defeated No. 22 Moffat County 61-44 Friday to advance to the Sweet 16 round.

The Lions took control of the game early, giving up only one point by the Pirates in each of the first two quarters — free throws by Caldwell and Lucero, respectively.

Colorado Springs led Pagosa 20-2 at halftime.

Lady Pirate Chantelle Caldwell puts up a shot against the Valley Vikings in the opening round of the state playoffs Friday. Pagosa advanced to the Sweet 16, where they fell prey to the Colorado Springs Christian Lions.

“The first half, we knew he was probably going to play a, we call it a triangle and two, and it really took us out of what we were trying to get accomplished,” Rand said of the Colorado Springs coach. “You know, it was a little bit too much standing around, not enough attacking, and we kind of talked about that at halftime.”

He added that the Lady Pirates had “quality looks” in the first half, noting, “Sometimes it’s just not meant to be.”

The Lady Pirates worked to mount a comeback in the second half, outscoring the Lions 8-5 in the third and 12-8 in the fourth, but were still down by 11 at the final buzzer.

“In the second half, we just, we attacked more … we didn’t settle. We attacked their defense a whole lot more and we got … even more aggressive on the defense side of the ball. We just kind of ran out of time.”

Rand pointed out the Lady Pirates were on their way back in the second half and appeared to be frustrating the Lions, with their coach calling more timeouts and “stalling.”

“When you’re down by 18 but you have a whole half, it sounds like an insurmountable lead, but it’s really not. … You’ve still got 16 more minutes to put your stamp on this game, and they really tried to.”

Rand also pointed out the accomplishment of holding the Lions to 33 points. They have only scored fewer points in one game this season.

“I thought the defense throughout that game for Pagosa was absolutely outstanding,” Rand said. “Kids played their tails off. They were exhausted and they still were giving more than they have given all year long, … which was just a testament to them.”

Even when the cards were stacked against them, the Lady Pirates still tried, he pointed out.

Rand noted he told the team they could leave the gym with their heads held high.

Caldwell tallied 11 points, and had three rebounds and an assist.

Tully and Lucero each tallied four points in the game. Tully also had three rebounds. Lucero added two rebounds and one steal.

Currier scored three points, and had two rebounds.

Shahan logged two rebounds and three steals. O’Donnell added one rebound.

“I was so proud of the seniors — how they played, how they played all year long,” Rand said of Tully and Lucero. “They have been the cornerstone of how we play defense all year long, which allows our younger kids to just go out and have fun, and that’s what they did that game also.”

Rand also spoke about the individual contributions of the seniors.

He noted Tully has epitomized being a team player all year long.

“She is tough as nails. She gives her all a hundred percent of the time,” he said, adding that while she’s an undersized post player, she would always guard the other teams’ best bigs. “She is pretty tough to move, and she can move you, even though you’re bigger than her. We will miss her more than I know — that is for sure.”

Rand explained he asked the team who its best on-ball defender is and the team said Lucero with no hesitation.

“She’s always willing to help. She’s laughing, having fun, but she’s serious all at the same time. She’s just been a joy to coach … for all four years,” he said, calling Lucero a “pretty-faced assassin” who is willing to get down and dirty and do anything for the team. “She’s been that way for her whole four years.”

Rand also noted the senior leadership was “immeasurable” in helping the team grow and mature this year.

Rand pointed out the team’s Achilles heel over the season was turnovers, with the Lady Pirates logging 25 in their first game of the season and only seven against the Lions.

“Winning that IML tournament for us … it put us on the right track … they believe they can get things accomplished,” he said.

He added, “I just think they will catapult themselves forward next year because they have learned how to play with pressure on them and execute. We can’t thank those seniors enough.”

