Public Notices March 3, 2022

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2021CV30072

Plaintiff:

ERIK TYSON BROWN

v.

Defendants: BARBARA A. PARIS, DENISE M. BROOKS, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: ERIK TYSON BROWN

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOTS 40 AND 41 IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Respectfully submitted this 25th day of January, 2022.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: February 3, 2022

Last publication: March 3, 2022

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

BRIAN REID

v.

Defendants:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; CODY OAKLAND; ELSA P. WHITE as Public Trustee of Archuleta County; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2021CV30077

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF BRIAN REID

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

CODY OAKLAND

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC

ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 187 and 188, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868;

Lots 189 and 190, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868;

Lots 198 and 199, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868; and

Lot 718, in TWINCREEK VILLAGE, according to the plat thereof filed for record November 5, 1973 as Reception No. 78739.

Respectfully Submitted this 26th day of January, 2022.

First Publication: February 3, 2022

Last Publication: March 3, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Lindsay Carter, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30046

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-27

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 18, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

LINDSAY CARTER

MORGAN CARTER

GORDON F WARE

FRANCES C WARE

NADINE V OVERLEY

HOMES BY ISABELLA, INC

JACQUELINE O BURNETT

LUKE B GRANGER

TIMOTHY E GRADY

JAMES M DOLGE

JULIANN L DOLGE

RICARDO CHAPARRO

DORIS DALTON SINGER

CAM M STEELE A/K/A CAM STEELE

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

LAURENCE T HAMMOND

ELIZABETH HAMMOND

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE BROUWER FAMIY TRUST DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

WALTER R HARVEY

ROSE M HARVEY

JACK W LOGGINS

JANICE F LOGGINS

MARLAND G THOMAS

DIANA THOMAS

RAYMOND K CLARK

CONNIE L CLARK

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on April 1, 2022 Sale Number 2021-27 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: February 3, 2022

Last Publication: March 3, 2022

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 29th day of December, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Eagle’s Loft Condominiums

Matter Amount

LINDSAY CARTER and MORGAN CARTER (C#171103914) Unit Week Number 5, Unit Number 4, Building Number 4, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $1,725.29

Interest: $231.00

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,228.19

CAM STEELE (C#178405908) Unit Week Number 30, Unit Number 10, Building Number 10, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $1,879.35

Interest: $269.40

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,420.65

GORDON F WARE and FRANCES C WARE (C#178408530) Unit Week Number 29, Unit Number 13, Building Number 13, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

NADINE V OVERLEY (C#178506705) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 34, Building Number 34, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

HOMES BY ISABELLA, LLC (C#178507257) Unit Week Number 12, Unit Number 30, Building Number 30, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

JACQUELINE O BURNETT (C#178509253) Unit Week Number 36, Unit Number 16, Building Number 16, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

LUKE B GRANGER and TIMOTHY E GRADY (C#178510749) Unit Week Number 19, Unit Number 30, Building Number 30, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

JAMES M DOLGE and JULIANN L DOLGE (C#178514451) Unit Week Number 4, Unit Number 20, Building Number 20, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

JAMES M DOLGE and JULIANN L DOLGE (C#178514469) Unit Week Number 5, Unit Number 20, Building Number 20, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

RICARDO CHAPARRO (C#178602934) Unit Week Number 2, Unit Number 21, Building Number 21, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

DORIS DALTON SINGER (C#178603122) Unit Week Number 27, Unit Number 25, Building Number 25, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

DON HARRIS and JEANNINE HARRIS (C#178607909) Unit Week Number 39, Unit Number 21, Building Number 21, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,648.26

Interest: $211.92

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,132.08

LAURENCE T HAMMOND and ELIZABETH HAMMOND (C#178609095) Unit Week Number 51, Unit Number 16, Building Number 16, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

GERRIT H BROUWER and JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEES OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 5, 1998 (C#178700100) Unit Week Number 6, Unit Number 49, Building Number 49, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

WALTER R HARVEY and ROSE M HARVEY (C#178707451) Unit Week Number 50, Unit Number 39, Building Number 39, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $1,891.61

Interest: $272.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.03

JACK W LOGGINS and JANICE F LOGGINS (C#178760716) Unit Week Number 1, Unit Number 56, Building Number 56, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $1,725.29

Interest: $231.00

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,228.19

MARLAND G THOMAS and DIANA THOMAS (C#179000583) Unit Week Number 33, Unit Number 24, Building Number 24, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $340.79

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,545.32

RAYMOND K CLARK and CONNIE L CLARK (C#179021357) Unit Week Number 41, Unit Number 35, Building Number 35, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,879.37

Interest: $269.40

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,420.67

GERRIT H BROUWER and JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEES OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 5, 1998 (C#179402292) Unit Week Number 5, Unit Number 29, Building Number 29, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

In Eagle’s Loft Condominiums. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Condominiums as depicted on the Plat Maps recorded under Reception Numbers 117699, 119118, 130203, 132403, subject to the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums recorded as Reception Number 117700, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan St., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

v.

Defendants:

DELDEV, INC.; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Clayton M. Buchner, #50996

Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC

444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 507-0227

E-mail: cmblawllc@gmail.com

Case No. 2022CV30001

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

YOU ARE SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint, without any further notice to you.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 366, 367 and 368, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“642 Trails”);

Lots 407, 408 and 409, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“672 Trails”);

Lots 311, 312, 313, 314, 325, 326, 327 and 328, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“107 Landau”).

Respectfully submitted this 31st day of January, 2022.

Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC

/s/ Clayton M. Buchner

Clayton M. Buchner, #50996

444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 507-0227

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Thomas William Marschall, Deceased

Case No. 2022PR30009

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before June 17, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Russell Lombardy – Monarch Wealth Attorneys

1114 Neon Forest Circle Unit 5

Longmont, CO 80504

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darvin Patrick, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30037

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-28

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DARVIN PATRICK

EMMA PATRICK

ROBERT F OVERBY

REDA OVERBY

CATHERINE UNDERHILL

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN

VIOLET C CARPER

GORDON I MCPHERSON

HELEN W MCPHERSON

ELIZABETH A PARR

WILLIAM M SEARS

NEDRA C SEARS

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE

MAXINE COOK

BOBBY COOK

JOE W GIVENS

SHARON GIVENS

MARK MUNSELL

MARY W KOEPP

ETHAN DEUTENBERG

JANET HARRIS

LEO HOEHN

DEBORAH BALLWEG

GWENDOLYN E ASHTON

LAWRENCE J ASHTON

BRANDON J JARAMILLO

JACLYN JARAMILLO

CHARLES PORTILLOS

MARY V PORTILLOS

LUIS ROMERO

JEAN ROMERO

NATHAN NOTAH

KEVIN ARP

DEANNE ARP

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR, TRUSTEE OF THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEE OF THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

GEORGE BEN HONAKER

REGINA E HONAKER

SCOTT ALAN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000

SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000

DONALD M KNUDSON

HELEN H KNUDSON

JOE SILVA SR

DANIEL D CORPUZ

FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO

ANDREW STITELMAN

EILEEN M HEMPFLING

WILLIAM K VEAZEY

JANE D VEAZEY

JOHN MAC CARPENTER

BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on April 15, 2022, Sale Number 2021-28 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: February 17, 2022

Last Publication: March 17, 2022

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 29th day of December, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /a/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Peregrine Townhouses

Matter Amount

DARVIN PATRICK and EMMA PATRICK (C#170209050) A 210,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7881-7882 in Building Number(s) 41,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,233.53

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,455.20

ROBERT F OVERBY and REDA OVERBY (C#170304232) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7871-7872 in Building Number(s) 36,

Unpaid Assessments: $751.28

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,972.95

CATHERINE UNDERHILL (C#170601942) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7849-7850 in Building Number(s) 25,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,473.63

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,695.30

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN (C#171107956) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 & 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $698.98

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,920.65

VIOLET C CARPER (C#179605142) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $835.45

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,057.12

GORDON I MCPHERSON and HELEN W MCPHERSON (C#179606298) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $953.12

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,174.79

ELIZABETH A PARR (C#179608187) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $695.68

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,917.35

WILLIAM M SEARS and NEDRA C SEARS (C#179703137) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 & 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $812.21

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,033.88

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE (C#179704630) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 & 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,101.92

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,323.59

MAXINE COOK and BOBBY COOK (C#179706957) A 199,500 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,695.45

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,917.12

JOE W GIVENS and SHARON GIVENS (C#179710173) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $762.58

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,984.25

MARK MUNSELL (C#179804174) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7825-7826 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $816.41

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,038.08

MARY W KOEPP (C#179810254) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7833-7834 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $659.40

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,881.07

ETHAN DEUTENBERG (C#179905732) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,210.51

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,432.18

JANET HARRIS (C#179909882) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7851-7852 in Building Number(s) 26,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,011.46

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,233.13

LEO HOEHN (C#420003055) A 210,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7873-7874 in Building Number(s) 37,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,502.67

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,724.34

DEBORAH BALLWEG (C#170603690) A 35,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $783.26

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,004.93

GWENDOLYN E ASHTON and LAWRENCE J ASHTON (C#179606504) A 49,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,132.39

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,354.06

BRANDON J JARAMILLO and JACLYN JARAMILLO (C#170502785) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,868.78

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,090.45

CHARLES PORTILLOS and MARY V PORTILLOS (C#179706981) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,212.09

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,433.76

LUIS ROMERO and JEAN ROMERO (C#179708326) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,317.19

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,538.86

NATHAN NOTAH (C#179802384) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7823-7824 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,225.84

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,447.51

KEVIN ARP and DEANNE ARP (C#179811849) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7835-7836 in Building Number(s) 18,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,347.00

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,568.67

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR. and MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEES OF THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST (C#179901962) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7839-7840 in Building Number(s) 20,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,077.72

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,299.39

GEORGE BEN HONAKER and REGINA E HONAKER and SCOTT ALAN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000 and SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000 (C#179909353) A 77,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7845-7846 in Building Number(s) 23,

Unpaid Assessments: $934.39

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,156.06

DONALD M KNUDSON and HELEN H KNUDSON (C#179912522) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7855-7856 in Building Number(s) 28,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.82

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,908.49

JOE SILVA SR (C#179916135) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7861-7862 in Building Number(s) 31,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,527.93

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,749.60

DANIEL D CORPUZ and FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO (C#430004952) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7873-7874 in Building Number(s) 37,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,157.81

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,379.48

ANDREW STITELMAN (C#170008437) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7877-7878 in Building Number(s) 39,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,454.58

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,676.25

EILEEN M HEMPFLING (C#170012371) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7879-7880 in Building Number(s) 40,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,274.12

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,495.79

WILLIAM K VEAZEY and JANE D VEAZEY (C#171107105) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7883-7884 in Building Number(s) 42,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,380.14

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,601.81

JOHN MAC CARPENTER and BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER (C#170014245) A 192,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7885-7886 in Building Number(s) 43,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,330.08

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,551.75

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

DATE FILED: January 19, 2022

Case No. 2021DR38

In re the Marriage of:

KRISTINE DIANE RUE, Petitioner

and

MARIO RUE, Respondent

Action for Dissolution of Marriage

TO THE ABOVE NAME RESPONDENT: A copy of the Petition and Summons may be obtained from the Clerk of this Court during regular business hours. Default judgment may be entered against Respondent, if Respondent fails to appear or file a response within thirty-five days after date of Publication.

COMBINED COURT

ARCHULETA CO., COLO.

/s/ Debbie Tully

Debbie Tully

Clerk of the District Court

Archuleta County

46 Eaton Dr, Suite 1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the 2022 Asphalt Maintenance Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on March 31, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The base project involves typical asphalt maintenance methods on Archuleta County roadways including, and not limited to County Road 500, Meadows Drive, Piedra Road, South Pagosa Boulevard, North Pagosa Boulevard and Talisman Drive. The project includes removal of HMA, excavation, sub-grade preparation, sub-grade stabilization, HMA paving of full roadway widths, HMA full depth patching, milling and overlay, traffic control and other items typically associated with road construction. The Owner has a set budget with asphalt maintenance locations and quantities to be adjusted for priority roadways.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after February 28, 2022, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $30.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on March 22, 2022.

Date: February 24, 2022

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations

for Archuleta County, Colorado

and Incorporated Areas

The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Archuleta County, Colorado and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed flood hazard determinations shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or FIS report for Archuleta County, Colorado and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to either adopt or show evidence of being already in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. However, before these determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes, you will be provided an opportunity to appeal the proposed information. For information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, as well as a complete listing of the communities affected and the locations where copies of the FIRM are available for review, please visit FEMA’s website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp, or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the North Pagosa Boulevard Resurfacing (Station 9+00 to 52+25) will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on March 17, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The project consists of resurfacing an existing asphalt roadway being approximately 0.82 miles of North Pagosa Boulevard from the intersection with Bastille Drive to the recent reconstructed segment at the intersection of Lakeside Drive. One stretch of the road (±800 l.f.) will be widened to accommodate a center turning lane between Bastille Drive and Park Avenue. The remainder of the project generally maintains the existing horizontal and vertical alignments. Where the existing alignment is maintained, the project mostly consists of asphalt and subgrade pulverization, gravel supplementation, reshaping, and compacting the existing gravel roadway prior to placement of the asphalt surface.

Project work includes, but is not limited to clearing and grubbing, excavation, embankment, structural geotextile installation, gravel placement, drainage structures, erosion control, asphalt paving, pavement marking, traffic control, seeding and mulching, and other items typically associated with road construction.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after February 10, 2022, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $100.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on March 8, 2022.

Date: February 10, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 31-16-203 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County will hold a public hearing to consider adoption of Amended and Restated Ordinance 20-2018 of the Archuleta County Noxious Weeds Ordinance. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review in the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s meeting room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, at which time interested parties will be heard.

Written comments may also be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public meeting.

