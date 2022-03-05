Photo courtesy Brent Christians
The Pagosa Rangers Club Team won the Classic FC Spring Cup soccer tournament last weekend in Albuquerque, N.M. Pictured, from left to right, are Kameron Winkler, Carson Young-Martinez, Jordan Pham, Jordan Heaton, Milo Deitemeyer, Kaylor Christians, Jonathan Nasralla, Noah Slingerland, Clayton Hubbs, Samuel Kinsley, Kelton Christians, Joah Dunn de Pulido, Luis Monterroso, Alex Pham, Christopher Young-Martinez and coach Trevor Gian. The team won their respective games 3-0, 2-1 and 1-0, defeating two New Mexico Academy teams and one team from Phoenix.