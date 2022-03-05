Kindergarten Round-Up planned at Our Savior Lutheran School

By Weslie Odom | Our Savior Lutheran School
All are invited to Kindergarten Round-Up at Our Savior Lutheran School (OSLS), located at 56 Meadows Drive, in the gym on Tuesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. Please plan on arriving around 5:45 p.m. and signing in.
Kindergarten teacher Karla Choat will describe a day in kindergarten and lead her students in various recitations highlighting what they have learned this year. She and Pastor Weslie Odom, OSLS’s headmaster, will then take questions and meet with parents.