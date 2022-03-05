18.8 F
Pagosa Springs
Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Freeride snowboard competition

10

Photo courtesy Eric Smith

Eric Smith, local seventh-grader at Pagosa Springs Middle School, wins gold at the Monarch Mountain IFSA freeride snowboard competition last Friday. 

