Pirates defeat Mean Moose, seeded 13th for state playoffs

SUN photo/Randi Pierce Pirate Kayson Shahan plays the ball off to a teammate during the Pirates’ 44-41 victory over Alamosa Friday during the semifinals of the district tournament. It was Pagosa’s first win over Alamosa this season.

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Down by nine with about two minutes left to play in the semifinals of the Intermountain League (IML) district tournament Friday, it looked like the Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball team was headed to the consolation bracket and the Alamosa Mean Moose were headed to the championship game.

Coach Wes Lewis indicated the Pirates wanted “another crack” at the Mean Moose at the district tournament after losing to them twice in the regular season.

“They kinda had our number the first two meetings,” Lewis said of the Mean Moose. “We played ‘em really tough at home, kind of got away from us over there at their place.”

Lewis said the Pirates felt they had some favorable matchups if they could take advantage of them Friday.

“At times we did, at times we didn’t,” he said. “Obviously, everybody who was at the game saw that we were kinda on the ropes with a couple minutes to go.”

Pagosa led 9-4 at the end of the first, but were outscored 11-5 in the second quarter, leaving them down 15-14 at halftime.

“We didn’t shoot real well in the early going,” Lewis said.

Pagosa was down 28-23 entering the fourth quarter.

“I think a lot of people had wrote us off, and maybe rightfully so,” the coach said, “but the kids really did a great job of staying after it and not giving up, and just slowly chipping away. And then, kinda felt like maybe as we chipped into in that last minute and a half, the pressure kept building for Alamosa and they just … they turned the ball over and it led to easy buckets for us and we were able to basically shave nine points off in a minute and a half and come away with the win. Pretty impressive.”

With 5.8 seconds left on the clock, Pagosa tied the game at 41.

By the final buzzer, Pagosa had scored 21 points in the final quarter compared to Alamosa’s 13, leaving the Pirates with a 44-41 win.

Lewis added the Pirates had steals that led to points, both layups and 3-pointers, in the final minutes.

Free throws following an Alamosa technical also helped the Pirates top the Moose.

“I thought that Blake Laner and Colt [Lewis] were both really big in those closing minutes. They both had some key steals that led to points, and it was certainly a group effort,” the coach said, adding that everyone was involved in the press that led to the turnovers.

Lane Harper led the team in scoring with 11 points on the night,which included a trio of 3-pointers. Harper also had two assists and a steal.

Joseph Lord also landed three 3-pointers in the game, leaving him with nine points.

“I thought that Joey Lord was really big hitting some shots and … keepin’ us in the game, and his 3s were timely and very much needed, so really good job from Joey in the early going to … keep us within striking distance,” Wes Lewis said.

Breck Wilson scored seven, and had six rebounds and steal.

Gunner Dozier, Laner and Kayson Shahan each contributed five points. Dozier’s points all came in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. Shahan also hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Laner logged three of his points on fourth-quarter free throws.

Dozier also had two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Shahan had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Laner had four rebounds and a steal.

Colt Lewis had two points, a rebound, three assists and three steals.

Aaron Aucoin had one rebound.

Pagosa made six of 13 free-throw attempts in the game, and made six of nine attempts in the fourth quarter.

Pagosa turned the ball over 11 times.

“It was a lot of fun to be a part of that,” the coach said. “It was very nerve-wracking, but it was a lot of fun at the same time.”

The win meant the Pirates would face Centauri on Saturday in the IML championship match.

“We just really like our chances,” Wes Lewis said. “We beat ‘em at home the first time and felt like we played ‘em pretty close the first half at their place and then things kind of got away from us in the third quarter over there at Centauri.”

The coach noted he felt if the Pirates cleaned up their offense a little bit, their defense would keep them in the game.

Unfortunately for the team, the Pirates found themselves down 14-7 by the end of the first quarter, and 27-17 at halftime.

A 20-point third quarter for the Falcons put the Pirates even further behind, 47-25, by the end of the third, and 58-35 when the final buzzer sounded.

“I know we got beat, and fairly handily, and I still don’t think our defense was the problem,” the coach said. “We’ve just gotta get better offensively.”

The coach also noted the team had “way too many turnovers again against Centauri.”

Pagosa turned the ball over 25 times in the game — 14 times in the first half and 11 in the second.

Lewis noted some of the turnovers were the Pirates’ fault, while Centauri also deserves credit.

“They’re well-coached, they’re very, very athletic, they match up very well at any position, they do a really good job with their switching man-to-man defense. They’re … poised to make a run, that’s for sure,” he said.

Dozier led the team in scoring with 11 points in the game, which included a 3-pointer. He also had a rebound, a block and two steals.

Laner put up eight points, and had five rebounds and two steals.

Wilson logged five points, nine rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal.

Colt Lewis scored four, and had three rebounds and two assists.

Harper put up a 3-pointer and logged an assist.

Shahan and Aucoin each scored two in the game. Shahan also had three rebounds and an assist. Aucoin also had a rebound and a steal.

Nate Kinsley contributed with a rebound.

The Pirates made 11 of 19 free-throw attempts — a 58 percent success rate.

The coach also offered a thanks to the school administrators and parents for their work in hosting the tournament and providing a “phenomenal” hospitality room.

The postseason continues

On Sunday, the Colorado High School Activities Association released the 3A state tournament bracket, with the Pirates earning the 13 seed in the 32-team bracket.

This week, the Pirates will travel to Colorado Academy in Denver for regionals (the first two rounds of the state tournament).

Tomorrow, March 4, No. 4 Colorado Academy will face No. 29 Moffat County at 6 p.m.

The Colorado Academy Mustangs are 17-3 on the season, while the Moffat County Bulldogs are 13-8.

Following that game, at 7:30 p.m., No. 13 Pagosa will take on No. 20 The Academy.

The Academy Wildcats are 16-6 on the season, and the Pirates own a 14-7 record.

“They’re playing really well right now and … I think they’re a lot better than their No. 20 seeding. They’ve gotten hot late,” Wes Lewis said, adding The Academy won its district tournament, but was too low in the Ratings Percentage Index to be able to host. “They are a district champion who’s playing really well right now.”

The coach added the Wildcats have a lot of size and several players well over 6 feet tall in their starting lineup and off their bench.

He added he hopes Pagosa’s pressure will get to the Wildcats.

“We’re very disciplined on defense and I think that may give them some fits,” the coach said. “I think they’re going to have a hard time gettin’ open looks, and they like to get early open looks, so I think if we can maybe get after them with some full-court pressure and be really solid in our half-court man, I think we’ll have a good opportunity.”

The winners of Friday’s games will play in the Sweet 16 round at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Other IML teams making the state bracket are No. 5 Centauri and No. 21 Alamosa, with both teams set to play in La Jara (hosted by Centauri) for regional action this week.

