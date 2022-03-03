Lady Pirates claim league title, will host regional action

SUN photo/Randi Pierce The Lady Pirate basketball team poses after claiming the district title Saturday evening. The team defeated the Centauri Falcons 51-50 in overtime.

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Pagosa Springs High School claimed the Intermountain League championship Saturday evening with a one-point overtime win over the Centauri Falcons.

“The kids played well. I’m gonna give all the glory to the kids and God. They played well. … It could’ve went soft easily. The kids, they stuck with the plan, they kept playing hard-nose defense,” coach Charles Rand said after the win.

Pagosa led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 20-17 by halftime.

“They went zone on us,” Rand said of the change between the quarters, indicating it threw the Pirates off, made them be in too big of a hurry and took them back a couple steps.

Both teams scored 15 in the third quarter, leaving Pagosa down 35-32 at the end of the third thanks in part to a last-second 3-pointer by Karsyn Shahan.

“That was huge. … It gave us a shot in the arm and gave us a chance to make the kids believe ‘cause we were kinda down a little bit there, but they kept battling,” he said.

The Pirates were able to tie the game in the fourth, then traded leads with Centauri as time ran down.

With 1:03 left in the game, Centauri hit a 3-pointer to take a 45-42 lead.

“When we had the ball, I think it was 4.5 seconds to go in the game and we were down, and I told the kids, ‘I am absolutely proud of you. … I’m just proud of how you guys battled back and gave yourself a chance,’ and that’s what I told them in the huddle,” Rand said, adding the team’s response was, “Well, we’re not done yet.”

Rand noted the team set good screens and Shahan knocked down a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to take the game to overtime.

“When you’ve only got like 1.8 seconds left to go, you can’t do nothin’ but catch and shoot,” Rand said. “And, they can’t foul you ‘cause they don’t want you to shoot free throws.”

Pagosa went on to outscore Centauri 6-5 in overtime to claim the league title.

Shahan led the team with 14 points in the game, which included two 3-pointers. Shahan also contributed eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Elizabeth Currier and Trista Tully each tallied 13 points in the game. Nine of Currier’s points came off 3-pointers in the game. She also had a rebound and two assists. Tully also logged nine rebounds and two assists.

Chantelle Caldwell picked up eight points, and had 10 rebounds and two assists.

Annie O’Donnell scored two points, and had three rebounds and a steal.

Kori Lucero scored one and logged a pair of rebounds.

Pagosa made 10 of 21 free-throw attempts and turned the ball over 21 times.

“They’re a quality team,” Rand said of the Falcons, noting he has a lot of respect for Centauri’s program.

He added he’s elated for his seniors, as well as the rest of the team, to get a taste of the postseason.

The previous evening, the Lady Pirates defeated the Alamosa Mean Moose for the first time this season.

“We felt great. I think we had a great practice last night. The kids were just locked in and attentive, listening and learning, and it showed today. It really did,” Rand said following the game.

The Lady Pirates sailed to a 41-20 victory in the game.

“Once we relaxed and let the game come to us, it kind of took off for us,” the coach said.

Rand noted he felt the team fed off its defense, holding Alamosa to 20 points after allowing them to score 38 in each of the other two games this season.

“That’s defense right there,” he said, pointing to the single-digit Alamosa totals in the stat book.

“When we played them over there they had 14 offensive rebounds. They had three tonight,” Rand said, also pointing out the Lady Pirates did better with turnovers, having more than 20 in Alamosa and 14 on Friday — the goal was 15 or fewer.

He also noted everyone logged a defensive rebound in the game.

“Lots of high energy, high effort. I can’t say enough for the kids. They played well,” Rand said.

Caldwell tallied 11 points, three rebounds and a steal.

Tully picked up seven points in the game, as well as six rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Lucero and O’Donnell each scored six. Lucero also contributed three rebounds, an assist and a steal. O’Donnell had four rebounds.

Currier and Shahan each scored four. Currier also had a rebound and six assists. Shahan had six rebounds, an assist and four steals.

Daveyann Snarr landed a 3-pointer and logged a rebound.

“I gotta give my kids credit that we were ready to play,” Rand said, adding he is proud of the team.

Pagosa landed 10 out of 17 free-throw attempts in the game.

“It’s fun,” Rand said. “This is postseason and for my young kids to experience this is really good. It’s really good.”

Lady Pirates to host

regional action Friday and Saturday

With the league title comes the opportunity for the Lady Pirates to host regional action (first- and second-round state tournament play).

The Lady Pirates earned the No. 6 seed on the 32-team bracket and will face the No. 27 Valley Vikings at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Vikings are 12-11 on the season, though Rand pointed out the Vikings play in what he considers the toughest 3A league this season in the Patriot League.

Also hailing from the Patriot League are No. 1 Platte Valley, No. 2 University and No. 9 Eaton, he noted.

“They’re very well tested,” he said, adding, “We’ve gotta play well.”

If the team is “blessed and lucky enough to get out of round one,” Rand said, “it doesn’t get any easier.”

He added the community should go support the team, adding that the Lady Pirates play better at home.

“So, we do have that going for us,” he said.

Following that game, the No. 11 Colorado Springs Christian Lions will face the No. 22 Moffat County Bulldogs.

The Lions are 18-4 on the season, while the Bulldogs are 14-8.

The winners of Friday’s games will face off in Sweet 16 action at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Centauri earned the No. 14 seed and Alamosa is moving on as the No. 23 team.

randi@pagosasun.com