COVID-19: CDC launches new levels, county continues to make progress

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The good news continues regarding COVID-19 levels in Archuleta County and the region, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance released Friday, Feb. 25, still recommends community-wide indoor masking.

That guidance, according to the CDC and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH), includes prevention steps based on revised metrics for determining a county’s level of COVID-19 risk. In addition to transmission rates, the CDC now accounts for regional hospital capacity and COVID-19 hospital admissions when determining a county’s risk level.

Previously, a SJBPH press release explains, the CDC’s guidance was based only on the case incidence rate transmission metrics.

“In revising their guidance, the CDC cited a need for community risk levels to reflect the amount of severe disease present in a community and hospital capacity available,” the SJBPH press release states.

On Tuesday, SJBPH announced that it amended its local public health advisory to reflect the new community levels and guidance provided by the CDC.

According to an updated map released by the CDC, as of today both Archuleta and La Plata counties fall into “High” per the new guidance.

According to the CDC’s guidance for “High,” community members are advised to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if symptomatic.

According to the press release, the CDC plans to update its COVID-19 Community Levels once per week.

SJBPH COVID-19 Public Information Officer/Communications Director Chandler Griffin noted both counties are anticipated to reach “Medium” this week or next.

“Both of our counties are really knocking on the door of ‘Medium,’” he said, later adding the community deserves a lot of credit for weathering the Delta and Omicron waves without breaching health care capacity.

The metric putting both counties in “High,” he explained, is the seven-day total of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population, with that metric at 22.9 as of Wednesday. To move to “Medium,” that figure needs to be less than 20.

The CDC advises community-wide masking in public indoor spaces in the “High” category. At “Medium,” the CDC recommends that individuals who are high risk for severe infection consult with their health care provider about whether they should wear a mask or not.

“We’re happy to see the CDC revise its guidance to include these important hospitalization metrics. With vaccines that protect against severe illness widely available, the risks we face as a community and as individuals are more closely tied to severe infection and healthcare capacity than case counts alone,” SJBPH Executive Director Liane Jollon said via the press release. “Hospital capacity is a resource that impacts everyone in the community, whether care is needed for COVID-19 or another health emergency. While cases and hospitalizations have dropped quickly, at this time the CDC risk metrics indicate that hospital capacity in Southwest Colorado continues to be strained. SJBPH advises our community to continue to mask in public indoor spaces, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations, and get tested if you are symptomatic or exposed. These precautions will help keep us safe, keep our children in school and will speed up how quickly we drop from ‘High’ to the next CDC risk level of ‘Medium.’”

“It provides a good roadmap for cautiously turning the page, which we all want to do, and we’re anticipating and looking forward to dropping down out of ‘High’ as much as anyone else is,” Griffin said of the new CDC levels and guidance, adding that it also provides a good framework for if a new variant begins driving infections back up.

More on the county’s level can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.

SJBPH emphasizes in the press release that the best protection against COVID-19 “continues to be overlapping multiple strategies to reduce exposure. These strategies include staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination (including booster shots when available and recommended), wearing a face covering when appropriate, maximizing indoor ventilation, holding social gatherings, organized events and business activities outside when possible, washing your hands, and staying home when you’re sick.”

Local numbers

As of Wednesday, SJBPH’s data dashboard showed a one-week cumulative incidence rate of 37.40 new cases per 100,000 people — up from Tuesday’s 29.90, but down from 67.30 a week prior.

Colorado’s rate was 211.3 as of Wednesday, and the nation’s was 144.4.

SJBPH showed Archuleta County was at 3 percent positivity Wednesday, down from 9 percent the prior week.

As of Wednesday, SJBPH listed 2,846 total cases of confirmed COVID-19 among permanent Archuleta County residents since late March 2020, up from 2,840 a week prior.

SJBPH and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) indicate Archuleta County has three outbreaks: Pagosa Springs High School, Pagosa Springs Middle School and Pine Ridge Extended Care Center.

The county has had 14 deaths among COVID cases.

For more information about COVID-19 locally, as well as about vaccines, current eligibility, details on vaccine clinics and providers, visit: https://sjbpublichealth.org/.

Free rapid tests, masks available through SJBPH

SJBPH continues to offer free COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and high-quality masks for the public at its offices in Pagosa Springs and Durango, with Griffin explaining the agency has given out more than 7,000 test kits, including handing out thousands in Pagosa Springs.

The iHealth antigen test kits were provided to SJBPH by the CDPHE and can be self-administered at-home, with results generated in 15 minutes, according to the press release. Up to four test kits (eight tests total) are provided per person while supplies last. Supply is limited and tests will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Although the tests are reliable and accurate, they are not as sensitive as lab-based tests and may give a false negative result,” SJBPH’s press release states. “A negative result can be confirmed with additional testing, or through a molecular assay test (PCR) which is available at community testing sites in La Plata and Archuleta counties and through other testing providers. If positive for COVID-19, patients should isolate following the guidance on SJBPH’s website.”

The press release further notes at-home test users are encouraged to report positive results via the state’s website, https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans. Positive results can also be reported to SJBPH directly via email (covidreports@sjbpublichealth.org) or by calling SJBPH at (970) 585-6185.

SJBPH’s Pagosa Springs office is located at 502 S. 8th St. and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Governor announces next chapter

On Feb. 25, Gov. Jared Polis and his administration released “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward.”

That roadmap, according to a press release from the state, outlines the four main steps the state will be taking to “maintain a level of preparedness and agility in order to keep Coloradans safe and healthy in the event of exacerbated or new public health challenges,” and includes:

• “Establishing Hospital Readiness Standards, Surge Planning and Normalizing COVID Patient Care in Traditional Medical Settings: Ensuring health care systems are prepared for future response efforts and normalizing COVID-19 treatment and prevention back into traditional healthcare settings.

• “Ensuring Public Health Readiness and Surge Capacity: Building on lessons learned so the public health and emergency management fields can expand and contract for disease control and other emergency needs.

• “Investing in Healthcare Workforce Stabilization and Expansion: Stabilizing the current workforce and building and maintaining a sustainable health care workforce for the future.

• “Engaging the Federal Government in National Endemic Response, Pandemic Readiness and Needed Reforms: Striving for a national plan for pandemic readiness and response, and investing in the public health system, including an updated and interoperable national surveillance system, and flexible, non-categorical funding to allow flexibility and increase the public health workforce.”

Local district joining wastewater monitoring

The Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District will soon be participating in a statewide effort of COVID-19 wastewater surveillance.

Wastewater surveillance, Griffin noted, can be a good early indicator for if COVID resources such as testing should be scaled back up, as well as helping to monitoring for new variants.

Durango, he noted, began wastewater surveillance in January.

PAWSD Manager Justin Ramsey explains in an email to The SUN PAWSD was asked by the state to participate.

randi@pagosasun.com