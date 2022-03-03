19th Hole Concerts grant application open, deadline March 29

By Janis Johnson | Community Foundation serving southwest Colorado
The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado is announcing a grant opportunity for Archuleta County nonprofits to participate in this summer’s 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. The nonprofit grant application opened March 1. The deadline to apply is March 29.
The 19th Hole Concerts benefit the Archuleta County nonprofit community and promote southwest Colorado’s talented music scene by featuring a different nonprofit and music talent on five evenings in June at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. A cash bar and food from the grill will be available for purchase.
The cover charge for each concert is a $10 donation to support the five nonprofits selected. Proceeds from the cover charges will be pooled and distributed equally to the five featured organizations. In 2021 the concerts netted a grant of a little over $2,000 to each of the nonprofits selected.
The 19th Hole Concerts will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on June 2 with The Jackson Mountain Ramblers opening the season. Subsequent Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will feature: June 9 with Bob Hemenger, June 16 with Bo DePeña, June 23 with San Juan Mountain Boys, and closing out the season on June 30 will be Jack Ellis and Out on Work Release.
“We are excited to be supporting our local nonprofit organizations by facilitating these fun concerts. I’ve been involved since the inception of the Archuleta committee and it has been rewarding to see how the community has embraced the 19th Hole Concerts each summer” said Archuleta committee member Diane Levison. “And, being outdoors at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club with the spectacular mountains as the backdrop is the very best way to enjoy the music of our local musicians.”
The application for nonprofits to apply can be accessed under the “Nonprofit Resources” tab on the Community Foundation’s website, swcommunityfoundation.org. The selected nonprofits will be announced in mid-April.
New members to serve on the Archuleta Committee are always welcome. Contact Tracy Pope through the Community Foundation website if you would like more information. As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase sustainability and success for nonprofits while maximizing effective grantmaking for philanthropists in our region. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.