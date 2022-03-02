Rotary’s annual Ice Melt Contest underway

By JoAnn Laird | Pagosa Springs Rotary Club
Just when you thought the dead of winter couldn’t get any more boring, ta-da: Rotary to the rescue. The organization’s annual Ice Melt Contest is underway, and the time is now to submit your guesses to have a chance to win some easy money.
Held in cooperation with the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA), year after year this contest proves to be a community favorite while being very profitable for three entrants.
Simply put, this is a contest of precise timing. These crafty Rotarians, in concert with the fire department, will take a huge drum with a clock attached to it and set it on the now-frozen Lake Hatcher. As we head toward March 17, the lake will thaw, the drum will fall through the ice, the clock will stop working and that will signal the date and time to end the contest and award the winners. How fun is that?
The top three guesses closest to the date and time the clocks stop will win $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. Tickets for your guesses are $5 each, $20 for five, $40 for 10 and $100 for 30.
Get your tickets to make your predictions soon, as the ice will historically melt in mid-March. Contact any Rotarian or get tickets through the PLPOA administration office, PLPOA Rec Center, Chamber of Commerce, Chokecherry Tree, or Ski and Bow Rack. Online purchases can be made at www.pagosaspringsrotary.org. Before the clock stops, all tickets must be purchased and turned in to be counted. The latest date would be March 17 at 11:59 p.m. if the barrel hasn’t already sunk to the icy depths of the lake.
All net proceeds will go toward the Rotary Scholarship Fund for Pagosa Springs High School graduates. Rotary has proudly funded over $20,000 a year for over 25 years to deserving students.
Believe it or not, spring is fast approaching and here’s a chance to supplement that adventure you have been thinking about for the last two years. Do you think March 13 at 11:04 a.m. will win? Or maybe March 19 at 1:33 p.m.? Or when?