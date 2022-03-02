Rotary’s annual Ice Melt Contest underway

Legal Notices/Public Notices

Submit to: legal@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Friday, 4 p.m.

Preview Articles

Submit to: editor@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Monday, Noon

Preview Calendar

Submit to: editor@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Monday, Noon

Calendar listings are for nonprofit community events only.

Live Performers

Live performer listings are for advertisers only. Please contact your advertising representative, or call (970) 264-2100 and ask for display advertising.

SUN Articles

Submit to: editor@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Monday, Noon

Letters to the Editor

Submit to: editor@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Tuesday, Noon

All letters must: be submitted electronically in a format that can be copied and pasted, must not be in all capitals; include the author’s actual name, phone number and address; be 500 words or less; be received by The SUN by noon on Tuesday (deadline may move up due to a holiday), email submissions are preferred. Letters will be limited to two per month per letter writer. If necessary, only one letter pertaining to a candidate or political issue will be printed in each edition up to three weeks prior to the election. Letters quoting other people must contain proper attribution. There is no guarantee letters will be published. The SUN generally does not edit letters, but reserves the right to do so.

Cards of Thanks

Submit to: editor@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Monday, Noon

Cards of Thanks are limited to 50 words.

Engagement/Wedding/Birth/Post-secondary Graduation and other announcements

Submit to: editor@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Monday, Noon

Photo submissions are requested to be a minimum of 200 dpi. Please do not compress files for email. Please do not email files larger than 2MB. Please make sure faces of people in group photographs are the size of a quarter or larger.

Birthdays (for birthdays over 90 years of age)

Submit to: editor@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Monday, Noon

For all other birthdays, you must purchase an advertisement. Please contact the advertising department at (970) 264-2100.

Obituaries

Submit to: editor@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Tuesday, Noon

If after deadline, please talk directly to the editor at (970) 264-2100.

Obituaries should be less than 500 words. Longer obituaries will be printed for an additional fee. Photo submissions are requested to be a minimum of 200 dpi. Please do not compress files for email. Please do not email files larger than 2MB.

In Memoriam

Submit to: editor@pagosasun.com

Deadline: Monday, Noon

Photo submissions are requested to be a minimum of 200 dpi. Please do not compress files for email. Please do not email files larger than 2MB.

Biz Beat

Please contact your advertising representative.

Photo quality

Photo submissions are requested to be a minimum of 200 dpi. Please do not compress files for email. Please do not email files larger than 5MB.

Please note: Deadlines may be changed due to holidays.