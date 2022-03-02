High school to perform ‘The Music Man’ March 15-19

Pagosa Springs High School
There has been a boys’ band being assembled over at Pagosa Springs High School to the sum of “76 Trombones.”
This year’s high school musical is Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man.” Come out and support your local high school music and theater departments by attending this year’s show.
After having a couple years off due to COVID, the students are excited and ready to perform. The show is music directed by Dan Burch, Music Department chair, choreographed by Hayley Hudson and directed by Dale Scrivener. With vocal coaching by Venita Burch, acting coaching by Gus Palma and costuming by Nanette Cheffers, this show is sure to be a hit.
The show will take place March 15-19 at 7 p.m. each evening in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased online at: https://our.show/pshs/musicman. Tickets will be $18 at the door, so we encourage you to get your tickets in advance.
You don’t want to miss this parade of high school students marching through the theater. The parade will pass by before you know it, so get your tickets now.