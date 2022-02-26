Sarah Platt Decker Chapter hands out Sunshine Boxes

By Tanice Ramsperger| Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
To kick start the celebration of Presidents Day, the Sunshine ladies of the local Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave out more than 400 Sunshine Boxes to local first-grade students in Pagosa Springs, Bayfield, Ignacio and Durango, Colo., an area covering over 65 miles.
The students and teachers were delighted with the surprise.
As Pagosa Peak Open School teacher Kelle Bruno said, “This is the perfect time of year to remind the kids about respecting materials, and new supplies is a great way to do that. Teachers also received their own Sunshine bag containing a few sweet treats, eye glass cleaning cloth, hand sanitizer, sticky notes, scissors, tape, lip balm, Kleenex, along with a reference copy of ‘Our Patriots’ coloring book.”
The program, called Community Classrooms, is a National Society initiative begun in 2017 designed to work with teachers to provide additional support to the children in classrooms and schools in the communities. It is also designed to provide lesson plans rich in historical facts, enabling teachers to relay the story of the developments of the United States.
The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonpolitical service organization meeting August through May. Membership is open to all women over the age of 18 who can prove lineal, direct line descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving the American independence.
For more information, please contact Tanice Ramsperger at SPDRegent@gmail.com. If you have any questions about the Community Classroom Program, please direct them to Chairman Jeannine Dobbins at (970) 749-0956 or Linda Hobbs at (713) 304-2028.