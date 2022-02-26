Free ESL classes to resume March 1 as new teacher is hired

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Your library has hired a new teacher with impressive academic credentials and teaching experience for our free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.

Chris Hicklin will lead the sessions beginning Tuesday, March 1. They will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students.

She has taught adults in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and children both there and in New Mexico. She has a BS in elementary education and reading specialty from Minnesota State University, Mankato; an MA from Adams State University in curriculum and assessment; a certificate from the University of Phoenix in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages); and a Colorado teaching certificate in elementary education.

Hicklin has lived in Pagosa for 17 years. She enjoys running, skiing, mountain biking and yoga when not at work.

“I’m thrilled that Chris is joining our team and that this vital resource for our community will be resuming next week,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “Chris has so much valuable experience and she brings a lot of enthusiasm, ideas and expertise to our program.”

Library closure

Your library will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 25, for staff education.

Creede Repertory Theatre show for preschoolers

Children ages 5 and under are invited to a special free performance of “Ms. Joy” at your library next Wednesday, March 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., put on by Creede Repertory Theatre, rescheduled by the theater from Feb. 16.

“Ms. Joy” is about a woman who has a very strict daily routine — until one day she receives a visit from an unexpected dog who turns her routine upside down. The story is told through clowning, puppetry and sound. It teaches children the power of play, friendship and laughter.

Teen DIY

Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to a free in-person teen DIY session on Wednesday, March 2, from 4 to 5 p.m., when we’ll make masquerade masks.

Getting started with

Universal Class

Universal Class is an online educational service providing a diverse offering of intellectually stimulating courses for people interested in the lifelong pursuit of knowledge for either personal or professional reasons. To get started, join us for an in-person orientation on Tuesday, March 1, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Free HIV rapid tests

Simple, finger-stick HIV rapid tests are available free from San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) at your library next Wednesday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You’ll also receive a $5 gift card. Call SJBPH at (970) 335-2015 if you have any questions.

Spanish conversation today

This evening, Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m., we will gather in person at the library to practice speaking and listening skills together. Note the new day and time. There is no minimum skill level required to attend.

As an alternative, you can learn Spanish and many other languages using the Transparent Language Learning database available at: https:pagosalibrary.org/online-resources/.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids aged 6 to 12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club. LEGO challenges also are posted on Facebook if you can’t make it to the library.

Dungeons and Dragons

Join us Tuesday, March 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults on Google Meet every other Tuesday. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join.

S.T.E.A.M. enrichment kits

Participants in this free enrichment program for youngsters aged 5 and up receive a kit guiding you through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) projects. The kits are available all month, but registration is required by calling your library at (970) 264-2209.

Family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

The next Discovery Time takes place Saturday, March 5, on Facebook at 2:30 p.m.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2- to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Brad will help you resolve issues with your computer, smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) sessions take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when Mark helps with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

In-person gaming

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect on Fridays from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted Feb. 28 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free all-ages activity.

Library hours

Most of our programs are happening in person. Also, our hours have returned to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, the library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As well, curbside service continues. Phone (970) 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Books on CD

“The Paris Detective” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo contains three cases. “Rogue Asset” by W.E.B. Griffin begins with the kidnapping of the secretary of state. “Ruby-Fruit Jungle” by Rita Mae Brown is a coming-of-age story set in the South. “The Long War” by David Loyn is an analysis of America and Afghanistan since 9/11. “The Starless Crown” by James Rollins is an epic sci-fantasy.

Nonfiction

“The Vaccine” by Joe Miller reveals how the two creators of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine were able to build on 30 years of research to create the COVID-19 vaccine so quickly. “Home/Land” by Rebecca Mead is a memoir exploring life in New York City and England. “The Power of Regret” by Daniel H. Pink draws on research and science to explain why understanding our regrets helps us make a better life for ourselves.

Mysteries and thrillers

“A History of Wild Places” by Shea Ernshaw is set in a reclusive community called Pastoral. “Steal” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan is a story of a triple-cross. “Violin Conspiracy” by Brendon Slocumb begins when the valuable violin of a Black professional musician is stolen. “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman is an Alex Delaware thriller. “Win” by Harlan Coben opens with a family’s long-lost objects being found at a murder scene. “Greenwich Park” by Katherine Faulkner centers on the meeting of two women at a prenatal class.

DVDs

“No Time To Die” is the James Bond film starring Daniel Craig. “Grant” is the complete miniseries. “Ghostbusters Afterlife” is the sequel to “Ghostbusters.”

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

We have a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audio books for all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults — in cloudLibrary. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions as well as those that we bought. Select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Email or phone us at (970) 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

Many thanks to our anonymous donors for their materials donations. Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation to support and enhance your library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“In my long career, I’ve played so many extraordinary women that [I’m] getting mistaken for one.” — Meryl Streep, American actress. Often described as “the best actress of her generation,” she is particularly known for her versatility and accent adaptability. She has won three Academy Awards (record 21 nominations) and eight Golden Globes (record 32 nominations).

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.