Avalanche control set for 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Wolf Creek Pass

UPDATE:
US 550 Mountain Corridor to remain closed overnight
The US 550 mountain corridor will remain closed through tonight. The closure includes three passes – Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain, south and north of Silverton.
Due to the current adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, avalanche mitigation crews have been called off the passes for safety.
An additional 14 inches of snow is expected today, plus another 8-10 inches forecasted for tonight.
Crews are set to conduct avalanche mitigation on all three passes first thing tomorrow morning. Operations will likely continue through much of the day.
PREVIOUS REPORT:
Colorado Department of Transportaion will perform winter maintenance operations on several mountain passes in south-central and southwest Colorado. High country passes have received significant amounts of snow and avalanche mitigation work is required.
These operations will require lengthy closures. Please be aware that closures may be extended should unusual circumstances arise and depending upon how much snow and debris drops onto the highways. Postpone travel plans if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, allow for extra travel time and be prepared for adverse road conditions. Visit www.COtrip.org for highway closure information.
Some passes are already closed with no estimated time of re-opening.
TODAY, Wed., 2/23
- CO 145 Lizard Head Pass – mitigation begins at 2 p.m., expect at least a two hour closure
- US 550 Mountain Corridor (Red Mountain, Molas, Coal Bank) – all passes currently closed, crews started mitigation at 10 a.m., continuing throughout the day. No estimated time of opening for the three passes.
TOMORROW, Thurs., 2/24
- US 160 Wolf Creek Pass – mitigation begins at 5:30 a.m., expect a lengthy closure of two hours or more
The following passes will also likely require mitigation tomorrow, but closure times have yet to be determined.
- US 550 Mountain Corridor (Red Mountain, Molas, Coal Bank passes)
- US 50 Monarch Pass
- CO 145 Lizard Head Pass
AVALANCHE FORECAST INFO
Backcountry users are urged to check avalanche conditions at CAIC website: www.avalanche.state.co.us.
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Travel webpage: COtrip.org
- Mobile app: COtrip Planner
- Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us
- Phone hotlines for road and weather conditions: 511 or 303-639-1111
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
- Subscribe to construction updates & news releases: subscription.cotrip.org
- Follow social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot