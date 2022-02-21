Winter storm warning, advisory issued for area

By Clayton Chaney | Staff Writer

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Wolf Creek Pass starting this evening, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. and lasting through 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Feb. 24.

The warning was issued by the NWS station in Pueblo.

According to the NWS, total snowfall accumulations for that time period are forecasted for 28 to 48 inches on the pass.

The NWS station in Grand Junction issued a winter weather advisory for Pagosa Springs beginning this evening at 5 p.m. and lasting through tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m.

According to the NWS, total snowfall accumulations for that time period are expected to range from 7 to 13 inches.

The NWS is also forecasting for a 90 percent chance of snow showers in Pagosa Springs on Wednesday Feb. 23, and a 30 percent chance of snow showers on Thursday, Feb. 24, mainly before noon.

According to Shawn Prochazka, local meteorologist, valleys below 7,600 feet will receive 8 to 14 inches of snow between this afternoon and Thursday morning.

He is also forecasting 12 to 18 inches to fall in valleys above 7,600 feet and for the mountains to receive 40 to 50 inches during that time.

clayton@pagosasun.com