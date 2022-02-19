Public Notices February 17, 2022

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,

COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: Deldev, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2021CV030068

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: DELDEV, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: January 18, 2022

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: January 27, 2022.

Last Publication: February 24, 2022.

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published January 27, February 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,

COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Plaintiff: The Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, CO

v.

Defendants: HASCO, Inc., Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Archuleta County Public Trustee, and all Unknown Persons Who Claim any Interest in the Subject Matter of this Action.

Case Number 2021CV030069

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number (970) 264-8321

Fax Number: Withheld Pursuant to Rule

Email: TWeaver@ArchuletaCounty.org

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: HASCO, INC.

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: January 18, 2022

Published in The Pagosa Sun.

First Publication: January 27, 2022.

Last Publication: February 24, 2022.

Todd A. Weaver, Reg. No. 31708

P.O. Box 1507

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published January 27, February 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2021CV30072

Plaintiff:

ERIK TYSON BROWN

v.

Defendants: BARBARA A. PARIS, DENISE M. BROOKS, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: ERIK TYSON BROWN

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOTS 40 AND 41 IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Respectfully submitted this 25th day of January, 2022.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: February 3, 2022

Last publication: March 3, 2022

Published February 3, 10, 17, 24 and March 3, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

BRIAN REID

v.

Defendants:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; CODY OAKLAND; ELSA P. WHITE as Public Trustee of Archuleta County; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2021CV30077

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF BRIAN REID

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

CODY OAKLAND

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC

ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 187 and 188, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868;

Lots 189 and 190, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868;

Lots 198 and 199, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868; and

Lot 718, in TWINCREEK VILLAGE, according to the plat thereof filed for record November 5, 1973 as Reception No. 78739.

Respectfully Submitted this 26th day of January, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: February 3, 2022

Last Publication: March 3, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published February 3, 10, 17, 24 and March 3, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Lindsay Carter, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30046

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-27

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 18, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

LINDSAY CARTER

MORGAN CARTER

GORDON F WARE

FRANCES C WARE

NADINE V OVERLEY

HOMES BY ISABELLA, INC

JACQUELINE O BURNETT

LUKE B GRANGER

TIMOTHY E GRADY

JAMES M DOLGE

JULIANN L DOLGE

RICARDO CHAPARRO

DORIS DALTON SINGER

CAM M STEELE A/K/A CAM STEELE

DON HARRIS

JEANNINE HARRIS

LAURENCE T HAMMOND

ELIZABETH HAMMOND

GERRIT H BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE BROUWER FAMIY TRUST DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEE OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 5, 1998

WALTER R HARVEY

ROSE M HARVEY

JACK W LOGGINS

JANICE F LOGGINS

MARLAND G THOMAS

DIANA THOMAS

RAYMOND K CLARK

CONNIE L CLARK

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on April 1, 2022 Sale Number 2021-27 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: February 3, 2022

Last Publication: March 3, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 29th day of December, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Eagle’s Loft Condominiums

Matter Amount

LINDSAY CARTER and MORGAN CARTER (C#171103914) Unit Week Number 5, Unit Number 4, Building Number 4, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $1,725.29

Interest: $231.00

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,228.19

CAM STEELE (C#178405908) Unit Week Number 30, Unit Number 10, Building Number 10, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $1,879.35

Interest: $269.40

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,420.65

GORDON F WARE and FRANCES C WARE (C#178408530) Unit Week Number 29, Unit Number 13, Building Number 13, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

NADINE V OVERLEY (C#178506705) Unit Week Number 24, Unit Number 34, Building Number 34, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

HOMES BY ISABELLA, LLC (C#178507257) Unit Week Number 12, Unit Number 30, Building Number 30, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

JACQUELINE O BURNETT (C#178509253) Unit Week Number 36, Unit Number 16, Building Number 16, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

LUKE B GRANGER and TIMOTHY E GRADY (C#178510749) Unit Week Number 19, Unit Number 30, Building Number 30, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

JAMES M DOLGE and JULIANN L DOLGE (C#178514451) Unit Week Number 4, Unit Number 20, Building Number 20, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

JAMES M DOLGE and JULIANN L DOLGE (C#178514469) Unit Week Number 5, Unit Number 20, Building Number 20, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

RICARDO CHAPARRO (C#178602934) Unit Week Number 2, Unit Number 21, Building Number 21, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

DORIS DALTON SINGER (C#178603122) Unit Week Number 27, Unit Number 25, Building Number 25, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

DON HARRIS and JEANNINE HARRIS (C#178607909) Unit Week Number 39, Unit Number 21, Building Number 21, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,648.26

Interest: $211.92

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,132.08

LAURENCE T HAMMOND and ELIZABETH HAMMOND (C#178609095) Unit Week Number 51, Unit Number 16, Building Number 16, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

GERRIT H BROUWER and JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEES OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 5, 1998 (C#178700100) Unit Week Number 6, Unit Number 49, Building Number 49, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

WALTER R HARVEY and ROSE M HARVEY (C#178707451) Unit Week Number 50, Unit Number 39, Building Number 39, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $1,891.61

Interest: $272.52

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,436.03

JACK W LOGGINS and JANICE F LOGGINS (C#178760716) Unit Week Number 1, Unit Number 56, Building Number 56, Phase IV

Unpaid Assessments: $1,725.29

Interest: $231.00

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,228.19

MARLAND G THOMAS and DIANA THOMAS (C#179000583) Unit Week Number 33, Unit Number 24, Building Number 24, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $340.79

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,545.32

RAYMOND K CLARK and CONNIE L CLARK (C#179021357) Unit Week Number 41, Unit Number 35, Building Number 35, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,879.37

Interest: $269.40

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,420.67

GERRIT H BROUWER and JOAN M BROUWER, TRUSTEES OF THE BROUWER FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 5, 1998 (C#179402292) Unit Week Number 5, Unit Number 29, Building Number 29, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,932.63

Interest: $282.72

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $221.90

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,487.25

In Eagle’s Loft Condominiums. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Condominiums as depicted on the Plat Maps recorded under Reception Numbers 117699, 119118, 130203, 132403, subject to the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums recorded as Reception Number 117700, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published February 3, 10, 17, 24 and March 3, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan St., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

v.

Defendants:

DELDEV, INC.; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Clayton M. Buchner, #50996

Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC

444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 507-0227

E-mail: cmblawllc@gmail.com

Case No. 2022CV30001

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

YOU ARE SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint, without any further notice to you.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 366, 367 and 368, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“642 Trails”);

Lots 407, 408 and 409, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“672 Trails”);

Lots 311, 312, 313, 314, 325, 326, 327 and 328, Pagosa Trails, according to the plat thereof filed September 13, 1971, as Reception No. 74885, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado (“107 Landau”).

Respectfully submitted this 31st day of January, 2022.

Clayton M. Buchner, Attorney at Law, LLC

/s/ Clayton M. Buchner

Clayton M. Buchner, #50996

444 Lewis St., PO Box 3855

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 507-0227

Published February 10, 17, 24, March 3 and 10, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the Cloman Boulevard Asphalt Surfacing project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on March 3, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The project consists of asphalt surfacing of an existing gravel roadway being approximately 1.2 miles of Cloman Boulevard from Piedra Road (CR 600) to the Airport Entrance. One stretch of the road (±625 l.f.) will be raised to accommodate larger culverts on a driveway crossing of the adjacent drainage, with the remainder of the road generally maintaining the existing horizontal and vertical alignments. Where the existing alignment is maintained, the project mostly consists of scarification, gravel supplementation, reshaping, and compacting the existing gravel roadway prior to placement of the asphalt surface.

Project work includes, but is not limited to clearing and grubbing, excavation, embankment, gravel placement, drainage structures, erosion control, asphalt paving, pavement marking, traffic control, seeding and mulching, and other items typically associated with road construction.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after January 27, 2022, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $60.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on February 22, 2022 (revised from initial publishing).

Date: January 27, 2022

Published February 10 and 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs is soliciting proposals from qualified firms to construct eight pickleball courts. Please visit the town website: www.pagosasprings.co.gov for details on the proposal.

Published February 10 and 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

McCaleb Lorraine Q

3171 WEST LOS REALES ROAD

TUCSON, AZ 85746-8232

McCALEB, ROBERT E.

3171 WEST LOS REALES ROAD

TUCSON, AZ 85746-8232

McCALEB, JERRY A.

3171 WEST LOS REALES ROAD

TUCSON, AZ 85746-8232

McCALEB, RHONDA L.

3171 WEST LOS REALES ROAD

TUCSON, AZ 85746-8232

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then

County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

CHARLENE J SANDOVAL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

A tract of land in Lot 4, Section 7, Township 32 North, Range 5 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado, described as follows:

BEGINNING in the Southwest corner of said Lot 4 which is a point in the center line of the intersection of State Highway 151 and a County Road;

Thence running North along the West side of said Lot 4, a distance of 623.7 feet to a point;

“ “ East 230 feet to the true point of beginning;

“ “ South 90 feet;

“ “ East 208.71 feet;

“ “ North 208.71 feet;

“ “ West 208.71 feet;

“ “ South 118.71 feet to the true point of beginning;

Account Number: R017375

Schedule Number: 616107300050

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04537

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to CHARLENE J SANDOVAL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of McCaleb Lorraine Q and McCALEB, JERRY A. and McCALEB, RHONDA L. and McCALEB, ROBERT E. for said year 2017.

That said CHARLENE J SANDOVAL on the 13th day of January 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to CHARLENE J SANDOVAL

On the 29th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 31st day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published February 10, 17 and 24, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PAGLAND INVESTORS INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

MCCULLISS OIL AND GAS, INC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 129 SNOW CIRCLE, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

Subdivision: PAGOSA HIGHLANDS EST Lot: 73 PHE Sec: 25 Twn: 36 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R000963

Schedule Number: 558325302038

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04229

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MCCULLISS OIL AND GAS, INC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PAGLAND INVESTORS INC for said year 2017.

That said MCCULLISS OIL AND GAS, INC on the 13th day of January 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to MCCULLISS OIL AND GAS, INC

On the 29th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 31st day of January 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published February 10, 17 and 24, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Anna T. DeGraff, also known as Anna Theresa DeGraff, Deceased

Case No. 2022PR30006

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before June 10, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Claudia Faubion, Personal Representative

590 Handicap Avenue

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

Published February 10, 17 and 24, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

(This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us).

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of January 2022, for Archuleta County and Mineral County.

22CW3004 La Plata & Archuleta Counties, APPLICATION TO MAKE ABSOLUTE. Applicants: Patrick and Elayne Kerrigan, 3531 CR 973, Ignacio, CO 81137. Please direct all correspondence to Amy N. Huff, 679 E. 2nd Ave, Ste11B, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1770 – amy@waterland-law.com. KERRIGAN DITCH #3 Original Decree: Case No. 07CW72 Subsequent Decree: Case No. 14CW3021 Legal Description: SE ¼ NW ¼ SE ¼ of S3, T32N, R6W, NMPM, 1328’ from the South section line and 1933’ from the East section line UTM: X – 278979; Y- 4102506.7 Source: Sambrito Arroyo App Date: 10/15/2007 Amt: 0.75 cfs Use: Supplemental irrigation of 70 acres in the S ½ SE ¼ of S3, T32N, R6W, NMPM. KERRIGAN POND Original Decree: Case No. 07CW72 Subsequent Decree: Case No. 14CW3021 Legal Description: SE ¼ NW ¼ SE ¼ of S3, T32N, R6W, NMPM, 280’ from the South section line and 1844’ from the East section line UTM: X – 278998.2; Y- 4102186.9 Source: Sambrito Arroyo App Date: 10/15/2007 Amt: 3.2 acre-feet Uses: Supplemental irrigation of 70 acres, piscatorial, fire protection, recreation, and stockwater. Outline of Activities: In the summer of 2015, Applicants constructed the diversion structure and pipeline necessary to apply the water decreed to the Kerrigan Ditch #3 and to the Kerrigan Pond to beneficial use. Applicants have consistently applied the water decreed to the Kerrigan Ditch #3 and the Kerrigan Pond to beneficial use since 2016. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: May 2016 Amounts: Kerrigan Ditch #3 – 0.75 cfs/Kerrigan Pond – 3.2 acre-feet Uses: Supplemental irrigation piscatorial, fire protection, recreation, and stockwater. Affected Landowners: Applicants. Remarks: See Application for maps, photographs, and records. (11 pages including exhibits)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of March 2022, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Kandi McCoy, Clerk of Court, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-247-2304)

Published: before February 28, 2022 /s/ Kandi McCoy

Clerk of Court

Published February 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Retail Marijuana Store business license application, dated January 19, 2022. The new license is from Kind Pagosa LLC dba The Kind Castle located at 173 Goldmine Drive. The applicant John Dyet (member) telephone number (970) 773-5463. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be available in-person or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on February 25, 2022.

Published February 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Thomas William Marschall, Deceased

Case No. 2022PR30009

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before June 17, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Russell Lombardy – Monarch Wealth Attorneys

1114 Neon Forest Circle Unit 5

Longmont, CO 80504

Published February 17, 24 and March 3, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darvin Patrick, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30037

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-28

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 15, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DARVIN PATRICK

EMMA PATRICK

ROBERT F OVERBY

REDA OVERBY

CATHERINE UNDERHILL

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN

VIOLET C CARPER

GORDON I MCPHERSON

HELEN W MCPHERSON

ELIZABETH A PARR

WILLIAM M SEARS

NEDRA C SEARS

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE

MAXINE COOK

BOBBY COOK

JOE W GIVENS

SHARON GIVENS

MARK MUNSELL

MARY W KOEPP

ETHAN DEUTENBERG

JANET HARRIS

LEO HOEHN

DEBORAH BALLWEG

GWENDOLYN E ASHTON

LAWRENCE J ASHTON

BRANDON J JARAMILLO

JACLYN JARAMILLO

CHARLES PORTILLOS

MARY V PORTILLOS

LUIS ROMERO

JEAN ROMERO

NATHAN NOTAH

KEVIN ARP

DEANNE ARP

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR, TRUSTEE OF THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEE OF THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

GEORGE BEN HONAKER

REGINA E HONAKER

SCOTT ALAN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000

SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000

DONALD M KNUDSON

HELEN H KNUDSON

JOE SILVA SR

DANIEL D CORPUZ

FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO

ANDREW STITELMAN

EILEEN M HEMPFLING

WILLIAM K VEAZEY

JANE D VEAZEY

JOHN MAC CARPENTER

BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on April 15, 2022, Sale Number 2021-28 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: February 17, 2022

Last Publication: March 17, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed this 29th day of December, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /a/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Peregrine Townhouses

Matter Amount

DARVIN PATRICK and EMMA PATRICK (C#170209050) A 210,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7881-7882 in Building Number(s) 41,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,233.53

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,455.20

ROBERT F OVERBY and REDA OVERBY (C#170304232) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7871-7872 in Building Number(s) 36,

Unpaid Assessments: $751.28

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,972.95

CATHERINE UNDERHILL (C#170601942) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7849-7850 in Building Number(s) 25,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,473.63

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,695.30

DEBORAH K DYER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DENICE A MACMILLAN (C#171107956) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 & 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $698.98

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,920.65

VIOLET C CARPER (C#179605142) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $835.45

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,057.12

GORDON I MCPHERSON and HELEN W MCPHERSON (C#179606298) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $953.12

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,174.79

ELIZABETH A PARR (C#179608187) A 77,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $695.68

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,917.35

WILLIAM M SEARS and NEDRA C SEARS (C#179703137) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 & 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $812.21

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,033.88

MICHAEL DAVID PRICE (C#179704630) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7 & 8,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,101.92

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,323.59

MAXINE COOK and BOBBY COOK (C#179706957) A 199,500 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,695.45

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,917.12

JOE W GIVENS and SHARON GIVENS (C#179710173) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $762.58

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,984.25

MARK MUNSELL (C#179804174) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7825-7826 in Building Number(s) 13,

Unpaid Assessments: $816.41

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,038.08

MARY W KOEPP (C#179810254) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7833-7834 in Building Number(s) 17,

Unpaid Assessments: $659.40

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $1,881.07

ETHAN DEUTENBERG (C#179905732) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7847-7848 in Building Number(s) 24,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,210.51

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,432.18

JANET HARRIS (C#179909882) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7851-7852 in Building Number(s) 26,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,011.46

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,233.13

LEO HOEHN (C#420003055) A 210,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7873-7874 in Building Number(s) 37,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,502.67

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,724.34

DEBORAH BALLWEG (C#170603690) A 35,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $783.26

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,004.93

GWENDOLYN E ASHTON and LAWRENCE J ASHTON (C#179606504) A 49,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,132.39

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,354.06

BRANDON J JARAMILLO and JACLYN JARAMILLO (C#170502785) A 154,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,868.78

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,090.45

CHARLES PORTILLOS and MARY V PORTILLOS (C#179706981) A 105,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,212.09

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,433.76

LUIS ROMERO and JEAN ROMERO (C#179708326) A 84,000 / 35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,317.19

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,538.86

NATHAN NOTAH (C#179802384) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7823-7824 in Building Number(s) 12,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,225.84

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,447.51

KEVIN ARP and DEANNE ARP (C#179811849) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7835-7836 in Building Number(s) 18,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,347.00

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,568.67

HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR. and MABLE JUNE CALAHAN, TRUSTEES OF THE HORACE SEBORN CALAHAN, JR AND MABLE JUNE CALAHAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST (C#179901962) A 84,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7839-7840 in Building Number(s) 20,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,077.72

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,299.39

GEORGE BEN HONAKER and REGINA E HONAKER and SCOTT ALAN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000 and SHELLEY ANN ROSENTHAL, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSENTHAL FAMILY TRUST, DATED MARCH 14, 2000 (C#179909353) A 77,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7845-7846 in Building Number(s) 23,

Unpaid Assessments: $934.39

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,156.06

DONALD M KNUDSON and HELEN H KNUDSON (C#179912522) A 154,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7855-7856 in Building Number(s) 28,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,686.82

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,908.49

JOE SILVA SR (C#179916135) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7861-7862 in Building Number(s) 31,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,527.93

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,749.60

DANIEL D CORPUZ and FRANCISCA N GUMATAOTAO (C#430004952) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7873-7874 in Building Number(s) 37,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,157.81

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,379.48

ANDREW STITELMAN (C#170008437) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7877-7878 in Building Number(s) 39,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,454.58

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,676.25

EILEEN M HEMPFLING (C#170012371) A 105,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7879-7880 in Building Number(s) 40,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,274.12

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,495.79

WILLIAM K VEAZEY and JANE D VEAZEY (C#171107105) A 126,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7883-7884 in Building Number(s) 42,

Unpaid Assessments: $1,380.14

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $2,601.81

JOHN MAC CARPENTER and BARBARA PUCKET CARPENTER (C#170014245) A 192,000 / 17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Numbers 7885-7886 in Building Number(s) 43,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,330.08

Costs: $221.67

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,551.75

In Peregrine Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said buildings as depicted on the Plats recorded in Reception Numbers 173553-173555, 98002629, 99006555, 99011974, 20005495, 20010666, and subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 173556, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published February 17, 24, March 3, 10 and 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON February 23, 2022

KATHRYN CHENAULT, has applied for a FINAL PLAT APPROVAL for the PAGOSA HILLS SUBDIVISION NO 3 AMENDMENT 2022-01, at 93 Brookhill Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-153). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R). The application is to subdivide and create two parcels where there is now only one. Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on February 23, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published February 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON February 23, 2022

RICHARD L GONZALES, has applied for a Final Plat Approval for the DE CORDOVA ESTATES MINOR SUBDIVISION, on RURAL PARCEL IN SEC 6 TWN 35 RNG 2W at 3700A COUNTY RD 600, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-004). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL ESTATE (AE). The proposal is to subdivide the 20-acre parcel into three smaller parcels at the site.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8381 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on February 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published February 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON March 15, 2022

RICHARD L GONZALES, has applied for a Final Plat Approval for the DE CORDOVA ESTATES MINOR SUBDIVISION, on RURAL PARCEL IN SEC 6 TWN 35 RNG 2W at 3700A COUNTY RD 600, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-004). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL ESTATE (AE). The proposal is to subdivide the 20-acre parcel into three smaller parcels at the site.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8381 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on March 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published February 17 and March 10, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON February 23, 2022

C&J GRAVEL PRODUCTS, INC, has applied for a Major Sand & Gravel Permit for the OAKBRUSH HILL GRAVEL PIT, on RURAL PARCEL IN SEC 5 TWN 35 RNG 2W at X COUNTY RD 600, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-144). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The proposal is to operate a gravel and sand mining, crushing, and screening operations for gravel roadbase and related construction materials on the parcel. Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8381 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on February 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published February 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR

HEARING ON PETITION

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL

REAL PROPERTY

WITHIN THE PAGOSA FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that one (1) Petition for Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Fire Protection District. The Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the hour of 5:30 p.m., at 165 North Pagosa Boulevard, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioners, and property to be included in the District are as follows:

PROPERTY OWNERS:

Taylor Canyon Ranch, Ltd.

Taylor Canyon Co.

8231 CR 500

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

PROPERTY: Rural/Not In Subd Rural Sec: 27 Twn: 34 Rng: 2w Twp 34-2w; Tracts 48,71,73; Less Portion Tract 48 Lying Within Bdy Of Plat Of Pagosa Meadows Unit 4; Tracts 44,74 With Easement 182/313 For Tract 44; Tract 46 Less Portion Desc 183/315 Tracts 72, 78; Sec 21; Lots 2,7,8,14,W2NW4 Sec 22; Lots 13,14; Tracts 69,70; Lots 27,29 In Tract 79; Sec 21; Lots 22,23,25,NW4SW Portion Tracts 65,67 Lying W’ly Of Trujillo Road; Sec 21; Lots 17,20,28, & SE4SE4; Sec 22; Lots 25,27,30,31,34 & S2SW4; Sec 23; Lots 15,26,32 Lying W’ly Of Trujillo Road; Portion Tract 80 & S 1/3 Of Tract 52 Lying W’ly Of Rd; Sec 26; Lots 6,8,11,12,30 Lying W’ly Of Trujillo Road Sec 27; Lots 2,7,9 Lying W’ly Of Trujillo Road; Tract 92 Less Lots 7,8,17, 18 304/15 Sec 23; Lots 15,26,32 Lying W’ly Of Trujillo Road, Archuleta County, Colorado; also known as 8231 CR 500, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and also known Account No. 5891-271-00-039.

Rur M/H Sec: 27 Twn: 34 Rng: 2W Subdivision: Rural M/H Mbl Home Title: 48E097558 Serial: Vin #MSB951680SN16615 Year: 1995 Make: Bellavista Size: 16 X 76; located at 8231 CR 500, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and also known as Account No. 9900-123-51-689.

Rur M/H Sec: 27 Twn: 34 Rng: 2W Subdivision: Rural M/H Mbl Home Title: 48E057680 Serial: NEB49A23217 Year: 1994 Make: Bellavista Size: 16×76; located at 8231 CR 500, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and also known as Account No. 9900-123-50-142.

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

By: /s/ John Thompson

Chairman of the Board

Published in: Pagosa Springs Sun

Published on: February 17, 2022

Published February 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON February 23, 2022

KAPPA CONSULTING, has applied for a Board Conditional Use Permit for the VERIZON WIRELESS CMRS TOWER, on RURAL PARCEL IN SEC 9 TWN 35 RNG 2W at 329 CLOMAN BLVD, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN21-118). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR). The proposal is to install a 90’ Monopine Commercial Mobile Radio System Tower and associated equipment on a 50’x 50’ leased area on the south end of the parcel. Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-8381 or to pflowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on February 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published February 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 31-16-203 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County will hold a public hearing to consider adoption of Amended and Restated Ordinance 20-2018 of the Archuleta County Noxious Weeds Ordinance. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review in the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s meeting room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, at which time interested parties will be heard.

Written comments may also be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public meeting.

Published February 17 and March 3, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND

SANITATION DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, two (2) Directors will be elected to serve a term of three (3) years and one (1) Director will be elected to serve a term of one (1) year.

Eligible Electors of the District interested in serving on the Board of Directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from Renee Lewis, the Designated Election Official for the District, on the District’s website at www.pawsd.org/district-business/pawsd-board-of-directors and at the District’s administrative office located at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms must be filed with the Designated Election Official, either by email at DEO@pawsd.org or in person at the District’s administrative office address above, no earlier than January 1, 2022 nor later than Friday, February 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee (replacement) ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official at the District’s administrative office address above between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. from April 19, 2022 until April 26, 2022. All absentee (replacement) ballots must be returned to the District’s administrative office at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 by May 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /s/ Renee Lewis

Designated Election Official

Published in: The Pagosa SUN

Published on: February 17, 2022

Published February 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Upper San Juan Health Service District of Archuleta, and portions of Hinsdale and Mineral Counties, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 3rd day of May, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, four (4) directors will be elected to serve 3-year terms. Eligible electors of the Upper San Juan Health District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Heather Thomas (Designated Election Official)

95 S. Pagosa Blvd. (DEO Address)

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 (DEO Address)

(970) 507-3815 (DEO Telephone)

DEO@PSMedicalCenter.org (DEO Email Address)

www.pagosaspringsmedicalcenter.org (District Website)

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business (4:30 p.m. MST) on February 25, 2022 (not less than 67 days before the election).

Affidavit of Intent to be a Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business (4:30 p.m. MST) on Monday, February 28, 2022 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business (4:30 p.m. MST) on Tuesday preceding the election, April 26, 2022.

UPPER SAN JUAN HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT

By: /s/ Heather Thomas

Designated Election Official

Published in: The Pagosa Springs SUN

Published on: 1/27/2022, 2/3/2022, 2/10/2022 and 2/17/2022

Published January 27, February 3, 10 and 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY JANUARY 2022 PAYABLES VENDOR NAME DESCRIPTION AMOUNT ADVANCE AUTO PARTS FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 3,834.91 AFLAC INS PREMIUMS 2,120.69 ALL-PRO FORMS, INC. TREAS- E-STMT INSERTS 2,022.18 ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS CLOMAN PORTA TOILETS 120.00 ALSCO FLEET/B&B/ACSO/DISPATCH-UNIFORMS & RUG SERVICE 602.35 AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES JAIL-FACE MASKS, STORAGE CONTAINERS & OFFICE SUPPLIES 112.56 AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INS. COUNTY LIFE INSURANCE 1,529.50 ANN SALAZAR CLERK-CCCA WINTER CONFERENCE 176.50 APEX SOFTWARE CAD DRAWING SOFTWARE 1,230.00 APPLICANTPRO 2022 HR SOFTWARE 3,198.00 ARCH COUNTY VICTIM ASSISTANCE DHS-TANF CONTRACT SVCS. 12-21 1,667.00 ARCHULETA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ACSO-PETTY CASH REIMBURSE 16.00 ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE R&B/SW-DISPOSAL 790.50 ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT DHS-EL POMAR CK & CONN 12-21 9,557.31 ASPIRE MEDICAL SERVICES DHS-TANF MEN’S CLASSES 12-21 416.66 AT YOUR DISPOSAL COUNTY DISPOSAL 685.00 AT&T MOBILITY LLC. ACSO/COMMISS/DISPATCH – CELL PHONES 2,218.55 BADGEANDWALLET.COM ACSO-NAMEPLATE HART 32.00 BANK OF COLORADO EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 100.00 BANK OF THE SAN JUANS EMPLOYEE HSA CONTRIBUTIONS 374.64 BI INCORPORATED ACSO-ASP MONITORING 466.40 BIDDLE CONSULTING GROUP DISPATCH-TESTGENIUS SUBSCRIPT 1,595.00 BLACK HILLS ENERGY COUNTY GAS 7,917.05 BOB BARKER COMPANY, INC. JAIL-INMATE MTNC 4,799.36 BOK FINANCIAL 1QTR 2022 RCI LOAN PMT 125,093.00 BR PRINTERS, INC. TREAS-2021 TAX NOTICES 6,000.00 BRUCE P. ANDERSON R&B-VILLAGE LAKE SIGNS 2,000.00 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT 2,288.72 CAROLINA SOFTWARE SW-SOFTWARE SUPPORT 250.00 CASCADE WATER-COFFEE CO DISPATCH-WATER SERVICE 28.34 CCI PUBLIC LANDS INC. COMMISS-2022 PUBLIC LAND & ANNUAL DUES 14,716.00 CCOERA- EMP RETIREMENT EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT 103,699.97 CCTA- EASTERN DIVISION TREAS-2022 EASTERN DIV DUES 100.00 CDW GOVERNMENT LLC. IT-COMPUTER EQUIPMENT 340.99 CENTURYLINK COUNTY PHONES, LONG DISTANCE & E911 PHONES 8,115.86 CHARM-TEX INC. JAIL-JANITORIAL SUPPLIES 73.80 CHRIS STACEY EXT-REIMBURSE SUPPLIES 5.33 CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS. COUNTY HEALTH INSURANCE 154,835.41 CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY COUNTY FIRST AID SUPPLIES 308.89 CIVICPLUS 2022 COUNTY WEBSITE HOSTING 8,793.80 CO COUNTIES CASUALTY & PROP. POOL 2022 CAPP CONTRIBUTION 484,618.00 CO DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH SW-4QTR 2021 FESS 5,945.25 CO DIV. OF FIRE PREVENT & CONTROL OEM-2022 CO EMG FIRE FUND 6,363.56 COLORADO ASSESSOR’S ASSN. ASSR – TRAINING REGISTRATION 1,723.00 COLORADO BAR ASSOCIATION PLAN-PLAN & DEV LAW BOOK 122.50 COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ACSO-CCW PERMITS 431.50 COLORADO CORONERS ASSN. CORONER-2022 MEMBER DUES 1,287.00 COLORADO COUNTY CLERKS ASSN. CLERK-2022 CCCA DUES 1,217.37 COLORADO COUNTY TREASURERS ASSN. TREAS-2022 CCTA DUES 700.00 COLORADO CUSTOM LIFT, INC. ELEVATOR INSPECTION 730.00 COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUE EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING & GARNISHMENT 23,567.00 COLORADO DEPT. OF HUMAN SVCS. ACSO-BRAIS NOV-DEC 2021 560.00 COLORADO DOCUMENT SECURITY CLERK-SHREDDING 55.00 COLORADO STATE TREASURER 4TH QTR 2021 UNEMPLOYMENT COUNTY & DHS 5,721.37 COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY EXT-2022 ZOOM RENEWAL 35.99 CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DGO. FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 1,512.79 COUNTY SHERIFFS OF COLORADO ACSO-2022 WINTER CONFERENCE & RENEWAL 3,619.00 COWBOY CAR WASH ACSO/MET – CAR WASHES 262.36 CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SVC. R&B-GRAVEL 6,278.50 DAVIS ENGINEERING SVC. R&B-PAG JCT BRIDGE 29.00 DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO COUNTY DENTAL 13,620.22 DELTA RIGGING & TOOLS, INC FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 366.94 DESIGN-A-SIGN ACSO-NAMEPLATE LE ROUX 37.50 DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ACSO – 2022 SOTAR SYSTEM 2,000.00 DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING HR-DRUG TESTING 1,254.60 DURANGO CREDIT AND COLLECTION EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 317.24 DURANGO FAMILY LAW DHS-ADMIN ATTY FEES DEC-21 5,732.30 DURANGO HERALD MET-ADVERTISING 17.16 DURANGO MOTOR COMPANY FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 91.12 ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC. HR/ASSR- MOVE 3,420.00 ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARD CORONER – ONCALL/1 CALL 200.00 EMPLOYERS COUNCIL SERVICES HR-WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION 11,748.75 FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRY EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 542.74 FLOOD & PETERSON INSURANCE AIRPORT-INSURANCE POLICY 4,636.00 FLYERS ENERGY LLC. COUNTY FUEL 43,155.62 FOUR STATES TIRE AND SVC. FLEET-TIRES 684.00 FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES EMPLOYEE FLEX 4,838.55 GALLS, LLC. JAIL-UNIFORMS 414.12 GENERAL MAILING & SHIPPING ADMIN – POSTAGE INK 175.00 GEORGE BARTER ACSO-INVESTIGATION SERVICES 500.00 GOGOVAPPS PLAN-CODE ENFORCE SUBSCRIPTION 6,180.00 GOLDEN EQUIPMENT COMPANY FLEET-PARTS & REPAIR 1,059.10 GOODMAN’S DEPARTMENT STORE AIRPORT-UNIFORMS 207.92 GRAINGER FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 415.16 HEALTHY ARCHULETA COMMISS – DECEMBER 2021 MEALS 14,539.29 HONNEN EQUIPMENT FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 386.35 INLAND KENWORTH US INC. FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 470.19 INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE EMPLOYEE WITHHOLDING 153,595.38 INT’L ASSOC. FOR PROPERTY & EVIDENCE ACSO-2022 DUES -WOODROW 65.00 J4 EXCAVATION LLC. AIRPORT – SNOW REMOVAL 16,070.00 JASON HIBBERT CORONOR-ONCALL/1 CALL 200.00 JIM BODOH OEM-REIMBURSE ROPE PURCHASE 159.51 JOHNSTONE SUPPLY B&G-PARTS & SUPPLIES 99.50 JUST CLICK PRINTING, INC. CLERK-OFFICE SUPPLIES 337.16 K-D FLAGS, LLC. JAIL- FLAGS 104.01 KELLY L. ROBERTSON CORONER-ONCALL/1 CALL 200.00 KILGORE COMPANIES, LLC. R&B-COLD MIX ASPHALT 1,520.00 KNOWBE4, INC. KNOWB4 AWARE TRNING 5,269.25 KRISTY ARCHULETA CLERK-CCCA WINTER CONFERENCE 193.75 LA PLATA CNTY DEPT. OF HUMAN SVCS DHS-CW FAMILY ENGAGE DEC-21 168.62 LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSN. COUNTY ELECTRIC 8,674.00 LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS DHS-TANF CCR CONTRACT NOV 2,516.33 LAURA VANONI MET-TRAVEL REIMBURSE 64.80 LEDS, LLC. CLERK – ERTB GRANT 15,244.50 LEGAL SHIELD EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 231.76 LEXIPOL, LLC. ACSO/JAIL – POLICY MANUALS 13,887.02 MARSHALL & SWIFT ASSR-2022 HANDBOOKS 371.95 MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSN. EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS 574.00 MHC KENWORTH FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 421.18 MHQ OF NEW MEXICO FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 280.79 MICHAEL F. ARNALL, M.D. CORONER-AUTOPSY FEES 7,800.00 MICHELLE CLARK DHS-ADMIN REIMB. FOR OFC. SUPP 56.82 MISSIONSQUARE RETIREMENT PLAN #300505 164.01 MOREHART MURPHY FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 67.62 MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND EXT/ACSO-INSTALL CAMERA, ACCESS KEYPADS 823.74 MUD SHAVER CAR WASH FLEET-CAR WASHES 104.83 MUNIREVS INC. B&P – SOFTWARE 2,115.00 NAT’L ASSN. OF COUNTIES 2022 MEMBERSHIP 450.00 NEWEGG BUSINESS INC. DISPATCH/IT REPLACE BATTERY & COMPUTER EQUIP. 4,302.68 NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT. EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 46.16 NMS LABS CORONER-TOXICOLOGY 806.00 NORTHERN SAFETY COMPANY R&B-UNIFORMS 248.80 NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC. 2004-CRTHOUSE #14 191,718.92 OFFICE DEPOT INC. DHS/ASSR/CLERK/TREAS/B&G-OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,355.26 ORKIN, LLC. COUNTY PEST CONTROL 175.00 ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT ACSO-REFUND CANCELLED SHERIFFS SALE 140.00 PACE SYSTEMS DISP-2022 SCHED SOFTWARE 1,600.00 PAGCO INCORPORATED FLEET-NITRILE GLOVES 1,761.65 PAGOSA AREA WATER & SAN. COUNTY WATER & SEWER 1,221.67 PAGOSA DRIVING SCHOOL LLC. DHS-CW CLIENT DRIVING SCHOOL 100.00 PAGOSA SPRINGS CDC 4TH QTR CDC CONTRIBUTION 5,716.06 PAGOSA SPRINGS MEDICAL CENTER ACSO-INMATE MED CLEAR & 2021 CTY HEALTH FAIR 60,638.30 PAP, LLC. R&B-NPB RESURFACE & BRIDGE 87,736.13 PARTS AUTHORITY FLEET – PARTS & SUPPLIES 5,347.69 PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONAL ASSR-FLIGHT IMAGERY 42,516.00 PINNACOL ASSURANCE 2022 WORKMANS COMP INS. 138,520.00 PROSCREENING, LLC. HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS 280.60 PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES HR- PSYCHOLOGICAL TESTING 135.00 QUADIENT LEASING USA, INC. 2022 COUNTY POSTAGE MACH LEASE 3,850.32 REYNOLDS ASH & ASSOCIATES CRTHOUSE CONST ADMIN 2,000.00 RON TURLEY ASSOCIATES, INC FLEET-2022 SAAS RENEWAL 5,040.00 SALEENA BOYINGTON DHS-CW TRAINING PER DIEM 324.50 SCOTT SCHWARTZ CRT SEC-TRAVEL REIMBURSE 735.01 SELPH’S PROPANE EXT-PROPANE 1,380.60 SERGIO ALANIZ ACSO-REIMBURSE VIN INSPECT 20.00 SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY JAIL-FOOD & SUPPLIES 12,422.20 SHANNON L. BALDERAS CORONER-ONCALL/1 CALL 200.00 SHERIFF’S CIVIL BUREAU DHS-CS CIVIL SERVICE FEE 100.00 SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON MET – TRANSIT FAC REVIEW 4,836.84 SIRCHIE ACSO-SUPPLIES 101.10 SOCO COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY COMISS-2022 SENIOR MEALS 10,000.00 SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY OFFICE SUPPLIES 182.70 SOUTHERN COLORADO COMMUNITIES DHS-TANF CONTRACT NOV 2,176.33 SOUTHWEST GASES, LTD. FLEET-4QTR CYLINDER RENTAL & REFILLS 611.45 STATE OF COLORADO (IDS) CLERK-RENEWALS 994.48 STATE OF COLORADO JUDICIAL ACSO-FAM FRIENDLY NOV-DEC 2021 42.00 SUN GLASS PAGOSA FLEET-REPLACE WINDSHIELD, PARTS & SUPPLIES 557.96 SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE FLEET-PARTS, LABOR & SUPPLIES 2,975.50 TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE B&G/ACSO/AIRPORT/R&B-PARTS & SUPPLIES 512.51 THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN COUNTY ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS & ADVERTISING 883.04 THE PONDEROSA LUMBER CO. ACSO/B&G/R&B-PARTS & SUPPLIES 735.84 THOMAS LUSK JAIL- TRAINING PER DIEM 383.50 THOMSON REUTERS – WEST ATTY-DEC SUBSCRIPTION 497.40 TOMI BLISS CLERK-CCCA WINTER CONFERENCE 176.50 TONYA M. HAMILTON CORONER – ONCALL/1 CALL 200.00 TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS COUNTY WATER, SEWER, 2021 YAMAGUCHI SOUTH CONTRIB, DHS BANNER PMT & ELECTRIC 12,115.57 TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS JAIL-INMATE MEDICAL DEC 2021 15,250.08 TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ASSR/HR-2022 EAGLE SOFTWARE & FORMS 45,831.59 UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY CLERK-OCE CONTRACT 135.00 UPPER SAN JUAN HEALTH SVCS. DISPATCH-CPR TRAINING 110.00 USDA, APHIS, GENERAL APHIS PROGRAM/PERSONNEL 3,259.72 VALE-VICTIM ASSISTANCE ACSO-VALE NOV-DEC 2021 420.00 VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC. COUNTY CLEANING 8,472.50 VALUEWEST, INC. ASSR-COMM APPRAISAL 3,400.00 VIKING SECURITY FENCE, LLC AIRPORT-REPLACE CARD READ UNIT & CABLE ASSEMBLIES 7,784.45 VISIONARY COMMUNICATIONS COUNTY INTERNET/REG COMP FEE 3,689.95 WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO. FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 3,420.37 WARREN BROWN COMMISS-TRAVEL PER DIEM 197.50 WELLS FARGO BANKING FEES 871.98 WELLS FARGO PURCHASE CARD LDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC 20,251.47 WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS JAIL-SUPPLIES 999.26 WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC DISPATCH-911 MONTHLY MTNC/SVC 914.00 WPL TRANSPORTATION HOLDING FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES 39.00 2,089,320.00

Published February 17, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.