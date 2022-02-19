Aucoin claims state wrestling title

File photo.

Pagosa Springs High School senior Wil Aucoin claimed a state title this evening at the state high school wrestling championships at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Aucoin (31-3) defeated Chris Hinds (42-6) of the Classical Academy in the 3A finals at 195 pounds with a 4-3 decision.

En route to the finals, Aucoin logged two pins (in 59 seconds and in 24 seconds, respectively), and a 7-3 decision.

For more on Aucoin and the other Pirate competitors, see next Thursday’s issue of The SUN.