Wolf Creek to celebrate holiday with Presidents Day Race

Photo courtesy Wolf Creek Ski Area

The overall fastest time for the day at the Wolf Creek Ski Area Valentine’s Day Race was Corbin Horrocks, of South Fork, with third place going to Izzy Ratcliff, of Pagosa Springs.



By Julie Martinez | Wolf Creek Ski Area

Wolf Creek Ski Area hosted its Valentine’s Race on Sunday, Feb. 13, with a good turnout of 69 racers vying for the gold medal.

Local racers did very well in this race, and we also had some new faces, with people coming from as far away as Hawaii and London, UK. The snow was nicely groomed with a fast, solid base and many racers took advantage of those conditions to push their limits.

The overall fastest time for the day was Corbin Horrocks, of South Fork, racing in the Boys 12-14 age bracket, with the fastest time of 24.50 seconds, followed closely by Chris Foti, of Pagosa Springs, competing in the Men’s 31-35 age bracket, with a time of 25.00 seconds. Third place went to Izzy Ratcliff, of Pagosa Springs, racing in the Girls 9-11 age bracket with a time of 25.63 seconds.

In the men’s races, in addition to Horrocks’ first-place time, Foti took second place at 25.00 seconds, followed closely by Thomas Popov, of Pagosa Springs, who wrapped up third place with a time of 26.01 seconds.

Ratcliff had a long lead as she easily took first place in the women’s race with her time of 25.63 seconds. Second place went to Nikki Horrocks, of South Fork, with a time of 28.82 seconds, with third place going to Kenli Bush, of Pagosa Springs, with a time of 30.04.

Nikolai Skean placed first in the Boys 3-5 with no time listed.

In the Boys 9-11, Summit DeMianea placed first with a time of 32.82.

Noah Garwood placed third in the Boys 12-14 with a time of 35.58.

Foti placed first in the Men 31-35 with a time of 25.00.

Popov placed first in the Men 51-60 with a time of 26.01.

In the Men 71+, Gary Brewer placed second with a time of 38.49.

Ratliff placed first in the Girls 9-11 with a time of 25.63.

In the Girls 12-14, Bush placed first with a time of 30.04 and Lydia Mundt placed second with a time of 31.74.

Natalie Mashue placed first in the girls 15-17 with a time of 33.41.

In the Women 36-40, Ashley Carnley placed second with a time of 48.65.

Wolf Creek will be celebrating the Presidents Day holiday with its annual Presidents’ Race on Sunday, Feb. 20. The race course will be a modified grand slalom course on the lower Charisma run. Racers of all ages and ability levels are welcome to compete and the race is free with the purchase of a lift ticket for the day. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Raven’s Nest building. The course will be open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Medals will be awarded to the three fastest racers in each age and gender category.