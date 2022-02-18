Next blood drive set for April 5

By Diane Levison | Vitalant

Thanks to the many generous donors of Pagosa Springs, our last Vitalant blood drive held Jan. 19 at Centerpoint Church was one of our most successful drives.

We had 46 eligible donors and collected 56 units of blood. It was an incredible day. During this time of a critical blood shortage, our donors are helping ensure that our local hospitals have blood in the bank for their patients when it is needed.

Our next Centerpoint Pagosa blood drive will be held Tuesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Centerpoint sanctuary. If you would like to schedule your donor appointment now, please go to www.Vitalant.org to schedule an appointment online, or you can contact Diane Levison at dianeunheard@gmail.com or via text at (602) 770-6565 to have one scheduled for you.

As always, walk-ins will be welcome at this blood drive, but the donation time might take a bit longer as appointments are given priority.