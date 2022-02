SUN photo/Randi Pierce

A trio of jail staff were honored in a ceremony Tuesday morning for their efforts in saving the life of an inmate in the Archuleta County jail last year. From left to right are Undersheriff Mike Le Roux, nurse Mitzi Hopper, Sheriff Rich Valdez, Detention Deputy Estrellita Albright, Detention Sgt. Jennie Cotton and Jail Commander Ed Williams.