Countywide Women’s Bible Study begins study on Galatians

By Stan Counsell | Special to The PREVIEW

Calling all ladies, young and old: Did you know that there is a long-standing evangelical/born-again Bible study just for you? And, the attendees come from all the Christian churches in town. This women’s group has prospered for nearly 50 years right here in Pagosa Springs.

The ladies just finished an extensive, yet easy to understand, study of the books of Daniel and Revelation that opened many an enquiring mind. This popular gathering is not a lecture-driven study, but a place with rich laughter, feedback and insightful questions.

Now, it’s starting a new eye-opening study of Galatians. What did the apostle Paul write about and why did he feel the urge to take a quill to parchment? Chapter 1 centers upon the dangers of false gospels instead of the good news of Jesus Christ.

The teacher-facilitator, going on some nine years, is ‘Bert (Roberta) Counsell. She is an evangelical women’s minister, having served in churches in California and Colorado. Currently, she and her husband have made Pagosa Springs their home for 15 years.

‘Bert is a former chaplain with the American Red Cross, U.S. Border Patrol and the first Christian-owned AIDS hospice in San Diego, Calif. She is also a worship composer and women’s counselor.

She has been married nearly 37 years to her soulmate, an evangelical pastor, chaplain and counselor. Her passion is to advance the gospel of Jesus Christ through teaching deep-but-easy biblical topics and doctrines with an extensive knowledge of theology, biblical languages and cultures.

The Countywide Women’s Bible Study has an open door to all believers and seekers. They meet every Tuesday morning, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in the fellowship hall graciously provided by CrossRoad Christian Fellowship. The address is 1044 Park Ave., across from the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Recreation Center. For more information, please call (970) 264-9931.