Great Decisions Durango to hold second discussion on Zoom Feb. 22

Great Decisions Durango

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 11:45 a.m., our second discussion will be “Drug Policy in Latin America.”

Moderator Mike Todt will use Zoom to present background materials and a film by the Foreign Policy Association and lead participants in a discussion of the issues.

The public is invited to attend this free Zoom discussion. Details and registration information may be found at: LWVLaPlata.org.

More information about Great Decisions and the Foreign Policy Association can be found at http://www.fpa.org or at the League of Women Voters of La Plata County website, http://www.lwvlaplata.org.