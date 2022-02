Photo courtesy Valerie Tulley

Girl Scout/Brownie Troop 26237 participated in a cross-country ski day at Cloman Park on Feb. 12. It was a bluebird day and a great time was had by all. From left to right are: Jemma Flaugh, Isabella Flaugh, Taylor Cole, Wynnie Buchner, Athena Voss, Olivia Theys, Aliya Johnson and Jazlyn Wintersteen. In the back row, left to right, are: Valerie Tulley, Julie Buchner and Tabatha Short.