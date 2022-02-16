Rugby’s Rescue House announces ‘Brews for Rescues’ beer fest April 23

By Shane Lucero | Special to The PREVIEW

Rugby’s Rescue House, a local nonprofit dog rescue, is excited to announce “Brews for Rescues” beer fest — a cause for paws.

On April 23, Rugby’s Rescue House (www.rugbysrescue.com) will be hosting a day for the dogs that will include a dog walk, dog costume contest, dog training demos, vendors and then will wrap up the day with a dog-friendly brew fest that will showcase great beer from regional breweries.

Rugby’s Rescue is a small nonprofit rescue dedicated to “Rescuing, saving, and repeating” the process.

Our main focus is rescuing dogs from surrounding reservations by owner surrender or strays. If you are looking for a new four-legged friend or family member, they are all listed on our Petfinder account or our Facebook and Instagram pages: https://www.facebook.com/rugbysrescue and https://www.instagram.com/rugbysrescue/.

Everyone is welcome to join the register for the dog walk and enter the costume contest and attend the training demos; however, the brew fest is a 21-and-older event. Please come out and help raise some money for an amazing organization.