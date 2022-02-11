U.S. 160 downtown Pagosa Springs: Crews to fill potholes at Lewis Street intersection on Monday  

The Colorado Department of Transportation will fill potholes at the intersection of U.S. 160 (San Juan Street) and Lewis Street in downtown Pagosa Springs. This one-day maintenance work will take place Monday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists should allow for extra travel time to travel through the town.

Drivers will encounter full stops and lane shifts. The traffic signal will not operate during the repairs. Flagging personnel will guide traffic through the intersection work zone. Up to 15-minute delays are anticipated. Drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching and driving through the work zone. Motorists are urged to be aware of crews and heavy equipment.

