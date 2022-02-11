Roadwork planned for Piedra Road Monday and Tuesday

Derek Woodman | Archuleta County

As many residents and visitors are aware, Piedra Road (CR600) between Cloud Cap and Stevens Lake Road is in need of serious repair.

On Monday, Feb. 14 and Tuesday, Feb. 15, the motoring public should expect travel delays in this area. Archuleta County Road and Bridge crews will be on site repairing the road surface. The repairs should be completed by Tuesday evening. This repair will be temporary and will hopefully last until the end of the winter months.

This section of road is Archuleta County’s top priority for replacement this coming summer. The project will be going out for bid within the next couple of weeks. The county should be able to identify a contractor and get on their schedule very soon.

