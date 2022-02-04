Sunday devotionals offered by the Baha’i Faith

By Paulette Heber | Baha’i Community of Archuleta County

The Baha’i Community of Archuleta County hosts weekly devotionals every Sunday morning from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. All are welcome.

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/884668836?pwd=bkdEeVlaSWN0bFRMdFhidXpzWjV5Zz09, call-in number: (669) 900-6833, meeting ID: 884 668 836.

A weekly theme is reflected in the prayers, music, poetry and selections from world religions and various sources. All are encouraged to contribute inspirational pieces. This Sunday, Feb. 6, our theme is equity.

“O ye beloved of the Lord! The kingdom of God is founded upon equity and justice, and also mercy, compassion and kindness to every living soul. Strive ye, then, with all your heart to treat compassionately all humankind.” — Abdu’l-Baha.

To obtain passcode for our Sunday devotionals, call Paulette Heber at (970) 731-8610 or email to the above email address.