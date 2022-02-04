Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs to discuss past lives, karma

By Laurah Brock Young | Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs

By the time I was in my early 20s, I concluded that I had lived before. It was a very strong feeling. Although I had no idea how to prove it, I continued to search for answers. Eventually, by studying my dreams, I began to have experiences that showed me how my past lives and the karma I created during those lives were showing up in my life today.

At one time I had a very difficult relationship and did not understand why. I had the following dream: I was a cowboy; it was dusk and I was sitting around a fire with another cowboy talking. I noticed there were some Native Americans slowly sneaking up to our campfire. I grabbed my gun and shot them before they could harm us. The scene shifted and in the next moment I was a white woman with straggly blonde hair dressed in a greasy buckskin dress. I had been captured by a tribe and was a servant for a family. The wives hated me and treated me like a slave, but the man cared for me. I realized that man in the dream was the person that I had a difficult relationship with in this lifetime. This dream helped me understand how karma and our past life experiences play such a significant role in the relationships and experiences we have today.

Has this piqued your interest? You are warmly invited to a stimulating discussion about past lives and present problems. Learn how to change karmic patterns and avoid sowing unwanted karmic seeds in your life. We will share several tips, techniques and exercises for past-life research.

The event will be held Sunday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. This free event is sponsored by Eckankar, the Path of Spiritual Freedom. People of all faiths and beliefs are welcome.

Use this link to find other in-person and online events offered in Pagosa Springs: https://www.meetup.com/pagosa-springs-spiritual-experiences-group/events/.