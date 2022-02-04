More business responses to survey

Last week we shared some of the Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation’s (CDC) results of its short-term rental tax impact survey.

The survey responses were from local business owners and members of the CDC.

A summary provided by the CDC states that “The Survey was initiated by business owners to evaluate the impact and needs of the business community in regard to the citizen-led Town Charter Amendment that creates a short-term rental tax dedicated to workforce housing.”

Following approval on Tuesday, the town’s official ballot will contain the following question:

“TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS BALLOT QUESTION A: Shall the Town of Pagosa Springs Home Rule Charter be amended to initiate a workforce housing fee for short-term rentals amounting to at least $150 per month for each permitted bedroom with all fees dedicated to creation and sustainability of workforce housing aimed at households earning less than or equal to 100% of Area Median Income, as set forth in Ordinance No. 974 (Series 2022)?”

The town’s charter will be amended if a majority of the registered electors of the town vote in favor of the ballot question.

The survey’s first question asks: “Do you think this proposed Town Charter amendment is good for business in Pagosa Springs? Please briefly explain Why or why not?”

In addition to those answers we shared last week, here are the rest of the answers from those survey respondents:

• “I like the idea of addressing workforce housing. The proposed ballot language leaves much to be desired as it doesn’t specify specific allocation of fees to an administrative body, it doesn’t handle commercial zoning districts where vacation rentals are a prescriptive use by right (thus causing double taxation for commercial rental owners), and the guidance of ‘no more than 100% of Area Median Income’ needs to be left to the administrative or governing body and not in the ordinance.”

• “I do not. Charging property owners (who use their home as an STR) will NOT change the workforce housing problem. This is government over reach and should not be allowed.”

• “No, I think it is a knee jerk, radical, punitive measure, that will not effectively achieve a measurable improvement in the number of rent-controlled housing units needed.”

• “No, I am not sure that this will really make that much of an impact on the overall issue. You would need to tax all businesses involved in tourism not just the places they stay and I still don’t think that would solve the problem. we probably will not tax our way out of what is a nation wide issue when it comes to housing. Affordable housing is a massive issue in major metropolitan areas and small towns alike.”

• “Yes, as it will assist in Lower Housing which we desparately need to draw and retain good Labor Force. It’s tough enough to find good help, and without housing, can’t lure them to work here and can’t service anyone, whether they are visitors or full time residents.”

• “Not really. Owners of STR’s will likely stop renting their place and there will be an impact on tourism resulting in less money spent on businesses.”

• “This is punitive and destructive to the long term health of the business community. Without major employers, Pagosa must rely on the tax revenue and spending of our tourists. When we price out new owners, the uber wealthy are the only ones who can afford to buy here. They don’t need to offset costs of ownership, thus they will be vacant owners. No tourists spending dollars in our community.”

Another question posed by the CDC’s survey reads: “What do you feel will be the impact on Pagosa Springs if this ballot passes with a citizen vote?”

A sampling of those responses are as follows:

“Quite a few short-term rentals will go up for sale. They may turn into long-term rentals but at higher rent rates- driving up rent throughout Pagosa. Disproportionally punishes STR business owners when it is a town-wide problem.”

“A sharp decline in tourism. Loss of jobs. Businesses closing. My 2 downtown STRs will not get as much occupancy, causing me to consider selling. I feel very at risk as a property and business owner in town not being able to vote. I want to vote in town issues. It is only fair. It is the reason many significant projects don’t come to fruition and town is stifled.”

“It is not just the 150 dollar per bedroom. Its the 50% of the tourism budget that was voted in by the people to promote Pagosa springs and Archuleta County bringing tourists to our community to spend their money here and keep local business going, so that people can live here. The impact will be felt when people don’t come here and go some place because the lack of being able to promote by a 50% decrease in funding and an added tax to a place to stay.”

“Less STR rentals as the fees will be passed onto the renter and the homes will not switch to longer term rentals.”

“There will be a few upset people in the community, but the majority of the community sees the need for the funding.”

“As noted above, it’s really a de facto ban and I don’t think that’s helpful for our community. It will drive the STR economy in the Town to go ‘underground’ and thereby create a significant administration and enforcement problem / cost for the Town. This issue is more nuanced and can’t be solved with a blunt instrument.”

“Fewer short term rentals downtown.”

“Minimal short term impact on travel rates – which still mean good income for the town in sales tax/lodging tax – at only adding $5/day to the price of a Short Term Rental. Long term – resources for affordable housing is a huge asset.”

“As with everything with the City, it will be passed mostly by citizens that don’t take the local businesses perspective into account.”

“Very little for tourism. It may even increase availability of housing inventory.”

“I can see legal challenges arise that may have a very strong argument.”

“More under the radar rentals, more wealthy owners who don’t have to off set costs and rising real estate values as a result, bad PR for Pagosa by people who bought homes here thinking we were the ‘friendliest place on earth.’ Bad move, won’t help the housing issue.”

We appreciate the business community sharing their viewpoints on this matter. Unfortunately, many business owners will not be able to vote in the town’s April 5 election because you have to live in town to be able to cast a vote. Simply owning a business or business property doesn’t allow you to participate.

We encourage those who can vote to become educated on the matter and cast your vote.

Terri Lynn Oldham House