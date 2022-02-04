By Betty Slade

A famous television moonshiner gloated, “I guess I’m just a donkey on the edge.” Was he bragging about being outside the law or being the next generation with a knack for making traditional moonshine?

Maybe he’s saying he’s just too stubborn to change? Too up in years to go wayward? Besides, his legacy has already started to take shape. He has a reputation to uphold.

There are those known as “moonshiners” who move their stills back and forth across state lines, doing so to avoid being shut down. They live outside of the law and think of themselves as being clever as a fox.

I wasn’t familiar with the term “donkey on the edge” until I went to the dictionary: It defines a donkey on the edge as a stupid or stubborn person. Also, a footballer known for his or her lack of skill, making big bucks and overpaid.

I went to a prayer retreat and spent hours before God, sorting through last year’s failures and successes; telling him what I thought about me. Was I like the donkey on the edge, believing what I was saying about me? Am I trying to outwit and outrun my limits? Or am I figuring a way around my God-imposed purpose?

At times, I viewed myself as what others thought of me. Very dangerous. I lack skills others have and wonder why I’m the one asked to do the job. But somehow I’ve been given the job to do, so I embrace it.

With creative juices flowing through my veins, I have the temperament of an artist/writer — the world is either too big for me or too small. I think my ideas are too clever for words, but then when I write them down, I lack the ability to compile them into a simple thought.

I don’t trust myself with my own evaluations and perceptions, but they come with the personality. Over the years, I’ve learned to discipline my seesaw emotions and refuse to listen to lies I tell myself or believe how others view me. I have learned to level out.

In “The Rest of God” by Mark Buchanan, he writes, “The power of a lie is its half-truth. Most lies have a veneer of credibility, a certain intuitive rightness about them. Lies are so intricately webbed with truth they are impossible to unravel without God’s help.”

So, reputation is what others think of us. Character is what God knows of us.

I have found everyone has an opinion and will quickly judge us. But they, too, are not seeing accurately as to how God sees us. God knows both our need and our folly.

It is safe to ask God what he sees in us. He will tell us the truth. He sees through us to our very core and he knows us to be more than riddles and mysteries. He sees us finished. Are we able to handle the truth? Only he knows how he’s wired us. He knows the job he’s asked us to do.

People tend to see themselves through their own subjective lens, which clouds their perspective. Like the moonshiner: He listened to himself and believed what he heard or even told himself he’s OK. It’s his lot in life.

It would be wise to listen to God as to what he thinks of us. Paul writes, “For now we are but a faint reflection of riddles and mysteries as though reflected in a mirror, but one day we will see face-to-face. My understanding is incomplete now, but one day I will understand everything, just as everything about me has been fully understood.” (1 Corinthians 13:12, TPT).

Final brushstroke: Relying on our own perception or how others see us will give us a false value of who we are before God. We can outwit the law and live life the way we want. But, one day we’ll have to become honest with ourselves. We will meet the author and finisher of this race. Even a donkey on the edge must eventually surrender to God.

